BUZZ-NSE auto index, TVS Motor hit record highs on strong May sales
** Indian automobile manufacturers Hero MotoCorp Ltd and TVS Motor Co Ltd rise as much as 2 pct and 5.8 pct, respectively
MUMBAI, Jan 7 Indian shares fell on Monday, posting their first losing session of the year, as investors booked profits in recent out-performers such as State Bank of India after a four-day winning streak had sent indices to two year highs. The BSE index provisionally fell 0.64 percent, while the 50-share NSE index declined 0.46 percent. SBI fell 0.9 percent. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rafael Nam)
** Indian automobile manufacturers Hero MotoCorp Ltd and TVS Motor Co Ltd rise as much as 2 pct and 5.8 pct, respectively
June 1 Indian shares ended flat on Thursday, shrugging off weaker-than-expected economic growth data as investors bet the economy would improve starting this quarter, while caution prevailed ahead of the central bank's policy decision next week.