MUMBAI, Jan 7 Indian shares fell on Monday, posting their first losing session of the year, as investors booked profits in recent out-performers such as State Bank of India after a four-day winning streak had sent indices to two year highs. The BSE index provisionally fell 0.64 percent, while the 50-share NSE index declined 0.46 percent. SBI fell 0.9 percent. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rafael Nam)