US STOCKS-Tech stocks tumble, taking down Nasdaq
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
MUMBAI, March 16 India's benchmark bond yield hit a two-and-a-half month high on Friday, on concerns over high government borrowing in 2012/13.
At 1:45 p.m. (0815), the 10-year benchmark bond yield was at 8.43 percent, after touching 8.44 percent, a level last seen on January 2, and up 10 basis points from before the data in the budget was released. (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
NEW YORK, June 9 Technology stocks sold off sharply on Friday, wounding the Nasdaq and holding down other major Wall Street indexes, which had touched record highs earlier in the session.