MUMBAI, March 16 India's benchmark bond yield hit a two-and-a-half month high on Friday, on concerns over high government borrowing in 2012/13.

At 1:45 p.m. (0815), the 10-year benchmark bond yield was at 8.43 percent, after touching 8.44 percent, a level last seen on January 2, and up 10 basis points from before the data in the budget was released. (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)