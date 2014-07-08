* Benchmark 10-yr bond yield at 8.73 pct vs 8.70 pct on
Monday
* Traders unwind long positions on federal budget jitters
* Cash conditions tighten more, weigh on sentiment
By Gaurav Pai
July 8 Indian government bond yields rose on
Tuesday amid caution ahead of the federal budget, with the focus
on whether the government would stick to fiscal prudence.
Liquidity in the banking system also came under pressure as
funds related to excise duty payments left the system. This
trend is expected to continue on Wednesday with an outflow tied
to the state development loans auctioned on Tuesday.
Traders offloaded bonds which posted their first weekly gain
in four, as caution set in ahead of the federal budget due on
Thursday.
Rail minister DV Sadananda Gowda said Prime Minister
Narendra Modi's new government would nudge up spending on the
wobbly railways and will seek private funding for new projects,
but did not provide details on how he will attract investors,
disappointing some investors.
"It's the sentiment of the overall budget that will
determine the near-term mood in the government securities
market," said Ashish Parthasarthy, treasurer at HDFC Bank in
Mumbai.
The benchmark 10-year bond yield rose 3 basis
points to end at 8.73 percent.
The central bank will sell 150 billion rupees ($2.51
billion) of treasury bills on Wednesday, according to the
Reserve Bank of India's official issuance calendar. It will also
auction 150 billion rupees ($2.51 billion) of long-dated bonds
on Friday.
Meanwhile the overnight cash rate rose to 9.00/9.05 percent
versus Monday's close of 8.75/8.80 percent as liquidity in the
banking system tightened.
In the overnight indexed swap market, the benchmark
five-year swap rate ended 3 bps higher at 7.86
percent, while the one-year rate rose 1 bp to
8.36 percent.
($1 = 59.7350 Indian Rupees)
(Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)