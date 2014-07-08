* Benchmark 10-yr bond yield at 8.73 pct vs 8.70 pct on Monday

* Traders unwind long positions on federal budget jitters

* Cash conditions tighten more, weigh on sentiment

By Gaurav Pai

July 8 Indian government bond yields rose on Tuesday amid caution ahead of the federal budget, with the focus on whether the government would stick to fiscal prudence.

Liquidity in the banking system also came under pressure as funds related to excise duty payments left the system. This trend is expected to continue on Wednesday with an outflow tied to the state development loans auctioned on Tuesday.

Traders offloaded bonds which posted their first weekly gain in four, as caution set in ahead of the federal budget due on Thursday.

Rail minister DV Sadananda Gowda said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's new government would nudge up spending on the wobbly railways and will seek private funding for new projects, but did not provide details on how he will attract investors, disappointing some investors.

"It's the sentiment of the overall budget that will determine the near-term mood in the government securities market," said Ashish Parthasarthy, treasurer at HDFC Bank in Mumbai.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield rose 3 basis points to end at 8.73 percent.

The central bank will sell 150 billion rupees ($2.51 billion) of treasury bills on Wednesday, according to the Reserve Bank of India's official issuance calendar. It will also auction 150 billion rupees ($2.51 billion) of long-dated bonds on Friday.

Meanwhile the overnight cash rate rose to 9.00/9.05 percent versus Monday's close of 8.75/8.80 percent as liquidity in the banking system tightened.

In the overnight indexed swap market, the benchmark five-year swap rate ended 3 bps higher at 7.86 percent, while the one-year rate rose 1 bp to 8.36 percent. ($1 = 59.7350 Indian Rupees) (Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)