* Old 10-year bond yield ends 1 bp lower at 8.69 percent
* Traders expect new 10-yr debt to be sold at lower yields
* Liquidity to remain under pressure amidst auction outflows
By Gaurav Pai
Mumbai, July 22 Indian government bonds edged up
on Tuesday on expectation the new 10-year debt at this week's
auction will be sold at yields substantially below the current
benchmark, leading to a re-pricing of existing debt.
The Reserve Bank of India announced on Monday it would sell
70 billion rupees ($1.16 billion) of the new 10-year bond on
Friday, which is expected to become the benchmark from the
existing 2023 8.83 percent bond.
But broader gains were capped amid concerns about tightening
liquidity due to reduced government spending, and payments for
last week's 140 billion rupees debt auction and sales of 98
billion rupees in state development loans on Tuesday.
The cash rate ended at 9.00/9.05 percent, not far
from a four-month high of 9.25 percent hit on Monday and above
the repo rate of 8 percent even after the RBI announced a term
repo auction of 100 billion rupees ($1.66 billion).
"Liquidity may remain under pressure this week, as most of
the term repo announced by the central bank will get used up in
the state loans auction itself," said Debendra Kumar Dash, a
fixed income trader at DCB Bank in Mumbai.
India's 2023 8.83 percent 10-year bond yield
ended 1 bp lower at 8.69 percent compared with the previous
close.
The new 10-year bond ended at 8.41 percent in the
when-issued market with 29 trades reported, according to data
from CCIL. Dealers estimate the bond could be sold at a coupon
of 8.40-8.45 percent.
In the overnight indexed swap market, the benchmark
five-year swap rate closed 1 bp higher at 7.89
percent, while the one-year rate ended steady
at 8.40 percent.
($1 = 60.2650 Indian Rupees)
(Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)