* Old 10-year bond yield ends 1 bp lower at 8.69 percent

* Traders expect new 10-yr debt to be sold at lower yields

* Liquidity to remain under pressure amidst auction outflows

By Gaurav Pai

Mumbai, July 22 Indian government bonds edged up on Tuesday on expectation the new 10-year debt at this week's auction will be sold at yields substantially below the current benchmark, leading to a re-pricing of existing debt.

The Reserve Bank of India announced on Monday it would sell 70 billion rupees ($1.16 billion) of the new 10-year bond on Friday, which is expected to become the benchmark from the existing 2023 8.83 percent bond.

But broader gains were capped amid concerns about tightening liquidity due to reduced government spending, and payments for last week's 140 billion rupees debt auction and sales of 98 billion rupees in state development loans on Tuesday.

The cash rate ended at 9.00/9.05 percent, not far from a four-month high of 9.25 percent hit on Monday and above the repo rate of 8 percent even after the RBI announced a term repo auction of 100 billion rupees ($1.66 billion).

"Liquidity may remain under pressure this week, as most of the term repo announced by the central bank will get used up in the state loans auction itself," said Debendra Kumar Dash, a fixed income trader at DCB Bank in Mumbai.

India's 2023 8.83 percent 10-year bond yield ended 1 bp lower at 8.69 percent compared with the previous close.

The new 10-year bond ended at 8.41 percent in the when-issued market with 29 trades reported, according to data from CCIL. Dealers estimate the bond could be sold at a coupon of 8.40-8.45 percent.

In the overnight indexed swap market, the benchmark five-year swap rate closed 1 bp higher at 7.89 percent, while the one-year rate ended steady at 8.40 percent. ($1 = 60.2650 Indian Rupees) (Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)