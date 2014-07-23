* 10-year bond yield ends 3 bps lower at 8.66 percent
* Liquidity to remain under pressure amid auction outflows
* Restrictions on likely enhanced debt limits to be watched
By Gaurav Pai
Mumbai, July 23 Indian government bonds rose on
Wednesday as overseas investors were seen making fresh
investments in sovereign debt, even as the market awaits an
official announcement about a rejig in the limits for such
investments.
The government is planning to relax foreign institutional
investment rules on government bonds by tweaking the
sub-category limits but with restrictions attached.
Dealers are eagerly waiting to see whether the restrictions
will be on tenure of bonds or come with a lock-in period for
these new investments.
"There will be a renewed interest in bonds from FIIs once
the official limits are changed," said Ketan Parikh, head of
research at Derivium Capital, a debt brokerage in Mumbai.
"But we expect these investments to drive down yields only
gradually, over a period of time."
Dealers said foreign investors were seen buying sovereign
debt on Wednesday, with three persons saying the buyers included
sovereign wealth funds.
Sentiment is also expected to remain positive for the rest
of the week amid expectation that the new 10-year debt will be
sold at yields below the current benchmark.
The Reserve Bank of India will sell 70 billion rupees ($1.17
billion) of the new 10-year bond on Friday, which will gradually
replace the existing benchmark 8.83 percent 2023 bond.
The new 10-year bond ended at 8.39 percent in the
when-issued market with 21 trades reported, according to data
from Clearing Corporation of India Ltd. Dealers estimate the
bond could be sold at a coupon of 8.40-8.45 percent.
The cash rate ended at 9.00/05 percent, not far
from a four-month high of 9.25 percent hit on Monday and above
the repo rate of 8 percent.
The 10-year bond yield ended 3 bps lower at
8.66 percent compared with the previous close.
In the overnight indexed swap market, the benchmark
five-year swap rate closed 1 bp lower at 7.88
percent, while the one-year rate ended steady
at 8.40 percent.
($1 = 60.0700 Indian Rupees)
(Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)