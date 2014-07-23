* 10-year bond yield ends 3 bps lower at 8.66 percent

* Liquidity to remain under pressure amid auction outflows

* Restrictions on likely enhanced debt limits to be watched

By Gaurav Pai

Mumbai, July 23 Indian government bonds rose on Wednesday as overseas investors were seen making fresh investments in sovereign debt, even as the market awaits an official announcement about a rejig in the limits for such investments.

The government is planning to relax foreign institutional investment rules on government bonds by tweaking the sub-category limits but with restrictions attached.

Dealers are eagerly waiting to see whether the restrictions will be on tenure of bonds or come with a lock-in period for these new investments.

"There will be a renewed interest in bonds from FIIs once the official limits are changed," said Ketan Parikh, head of research at Derivium Capital, a debt brokerage in Mumbai.

"But we expect these investments to drive down yields only gradually, over a period of time."

Dealers said foreign investors were seen buying sovereign debt on Wednesday, with three persons saying the buyers included sovereign wealth funds.

Sentiment is also expected to remain positive for the rest of the week amid expectation that the new 10-year debt will be sold at yields below the current benchmark.

The Reserve Bank of India will sell 70 billion rupees ($1.17 billion) of the new 10-year bond on Friday, which will gradually replace the existing benchmark 8.83 percent 2023 bond.

The new 10-year bond ended at 8.39 percent in the when-issued market with 21 trades reported, according to data from Clearing Corporation of India Ltd. Dealers estimate the bond could be sold at a coupon of 8.40-8.45 percent.

The cash rate ended at 9.00/05 percent, not far from a four-month high of 9.25 percent hit on Monday and above the repo rate of 8 percent.

The 10-year bond yield ended 3 bps lower at 8.66 percent compared with the previous close.

In the overnight indexed swap market, the benchmark five-year swap rate closed 1 bp lower at 7.88 percent, while the one-year rate ended steady at 8.40 percent.

($1 = 60.0700 Indian Rupees) (Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)