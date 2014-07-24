* 10-year bond yield ends 1 bp lower at 8.65 percent
* All eyes on G-sec auction on Friday
* FII debt limit rejig to attract more investments
By Gaurav Pai
Mumbai, July 24 Indian government bonds rose on
Thursday to a three-week high after foreign institutional
investors were allowed to buy more sovereign debt, but broader
gains were capped amid caution ahead of the weekly debt auction,
and tight liquidity conditions.
India on Wednesday raised the foreign institutions'
investment limit in government bonds by $5 billion to $25
billion while reducing the limit available to long-term overseas
investors, thus keeping the overall cap at $30 billion as widely
expected.
Bonds came under pressure as liquidity in the banking system
has been tight throughout this week with outflows exceeding
injections by the Reserve Bank of India.
Caution also prevailed ahead of the 140 billion rupee debt
auction on Friday, which will include 70 billion rupees of a new
10-year debt that is expected to become the benchmark.
"It is unlikely that we will see any major drop in yields
because of the FII limit enhancement, but we may see newer
players enter in gradually," said Kaushal Mehta, vice president
at LKP Securities, a debt brokerage in Mumbai.
The benchmark 10-year 2023 bond yield ended 1
bp lower at 8.65 percent compared with the previous close after
falling to its lowest since July 4.
The new 10-year bond ended at 8.36 percent in the
when-issued market with seven trades reported, according to data
from Clearing Corporation of India Ltd.
Dealers estimate the bond could be sold at a coupon of
8.35-8.40 percent.
The cash rate ended at 9.00/9.05 percent, after
touching 9.25 percent.
This is above the repo rate of 8 percent and despite a
seven-day term repo for 100 billion rupees ($1.66 billion) and
14-day term repo for 615 billion rupees ($10.24 billion)
announced on Friday.
In the overnight indexed swap market, the benchmark
five-year swap rate closed 1 bp lower at 7.87
percent, while the one-year rate ended steady
at 8.40 percent.
($1 = 60.0700 Indian Rupees)
(Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)