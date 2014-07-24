* 10-year bond yield ends 1 bp lower at 8.65 percent

* All eyes on G-sec auction on Friday

* FII debt limit rejig to attract more investments

By Gaurav Pai

Mumbai, July 24 Indian government bonds rose on Thursday to a three-week high after foreign institutional investors were allowed to buy more sovereign debt, but broader gains were capped amid caution ahead of the weekly debt auction, and tight liquidity conditions.

India on Wednesday raised the foreign institutions' investment limit in government bonds by $5 billion to $25 billion while reducing the limit available to long-term overseas investors, thus keeping the overall cap at $30 billion as widely expected.

Bonds came under pressure as liquidity in the banking system has been tight throughout this week with outflows exceeding injections by the Reserve Bank of India.

Caution also prevailed ahead of the 140 billion rupee debt auction on Friday, which will include 70 billion rupees of a new 10-year debt that is expected to become the benchmark.

"It is unlikely that we will see any major drop in yields because of the FII limit enhancement, but we may see newer players enter in gradually," said Kaushal Mehta, vice president at LKP Securities, a debt brokerage in Mumbai.

The benchmark 10-year 2023 bond yield ended 1 bp lower at 8.65 percent compared with the previous close after falling to its lowest since July 4.

The new 10-year bond ended at 8.36 percent in the when-issued market with seven trades reported, according to data from Clearing Corporation of India Ltd.

Dealers estimate the bond could be sold at a coupon of 8.35-8.40 percent.

The cash rate ended at 9.00/9.05 percent, after touching 9.25 percent.

This is above the repo rate of 8 percent and despite a seven-day term repo for 100 billion rupees ($1.66 billion) and 14-day term repo for 615 billion rupees ($10.24 billion) announced on Friday.

In the overnight indexed swap market, the benchmark five-year swap rate closed 1 bp lower at 7.87 percent, while the one-year rate ended steady at 8.40 percent.

($1 = 60.0700 Indian Rupees) (Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)