* 10-year bond yield ends 2 bps higher at 8.67 percent

* Action slowly shifts to new 10-yr benchmark

* Liquidity situation to be watched next week

By Gaurav Pai

Mumbai, July 25 Indian government bonds fell on Friday as dealers prepared to shift to the new 10-year benchmark paper, while concerns remained about tight liquidity conditions.

The fall on Friday marred what was a solid week for the benchmark 2023 10-year bond, with the yield falling 10 basis points (bps) for the week, its best weekly performance since the week ended on June 6.

Yields for other bonds due in 2019, 2020, 2022 and 2028 have all fallen between 6 and 20 bps since the budget.

The central bank this week allowed foreign institutional investors to buy more sovereign debt while keeping the overall limit intact.

Traders warn those gains could prove hard to sustain as more investors switch to the new 10-year bond.

Liquidity also remains a concern, with the overnight cash rate ending above the repo rate even after the RBI injected a total of 715 billion rupees ($11.90 billion) via term repos on Friday.

"We can expect some sell-off in the outgoing benchmark as action moves from it to the new 10-year paper," said Anil Bankey, chief dealer at SBI DFHI, a primary dealership in Mumbai.

"Although it will be a while before the latter takes centre-stage, as the liquidity in it is still limited," he added.

The benchmark 10-year 2023 bond yield ended 2 bps higher at 8.67 percent, compared with its previous close.

Meanwhile, the new 10-year bond ended trade at 8.39 after the RBI had sold 70 billion rupees ($1.16 billion) of the paper at a cut-off yield of 8.40 percent.

The cash rate eased to 8.40/45 percent from its 9 percent previous close, although it still remained above the repo rate of 8 percent.

Traders said the liquidity picture would become clearer by the second half of the week after the cash pumped in through Friday's term repo auction enters the system starting on Monday.

In the overnight indexed swap market, the benchmark one-year swap rate closed steady at 8.40 percent, while the five-year rate rose 2 bps to 7.89 percent. ($1 = 60.0900 Indian Rupees) (Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)