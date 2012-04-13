US STOCKS-Tech stocks tumble, taking down Nasdaq
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
MUMBAI, April 13 Indian federal bond yields rose on Friday afternoon as traders turned bearish after the auction cut-offs came in higher-than-expected at the Reserve Bank of India's debt auction.
At 1:37 p.m. (0837 GMT), the 10-year bond yield was up 3 basis points at 8.46 percent after the results were announced.
India sold 150 billion rupees ($2.9 billion) of bonds on Friday, and set a cut-off price at 102.09 rupees, yielding 8.4653 percent on the 8.79 percent 2021 bonds, higher than the Reuters poll of 8.4622 percent. ($1 = 51.4 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
NEW YORK, June 9 Technology stocks sold off sharply on Friday, wounding the Nasdaq and holding down other major Wall Street indexes, which had touched record highs earlier in the session.