MUMBAI, April 13 Indian federal bond yields rose on Friday afternoon as traders turned bearish after the auction cut-offs came in higher-than-expected at the Reserve Bank of India's debt auction.

At 1:37 p.m. (0837 GMT), the 10-year bond yield was up 3 basis points at 8.46 percent after the results were announced.

India sold 150 billion rupees ($2.9 billion) of bonds on Friday, and set a cut-off price at 102.09 rupees, yielding 8.4653 percent on the 8.79 percent 2021 bonds, higher than the Reuters poll of 8.4622 percent. ($1 = 51.4 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)