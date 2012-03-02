MUMBAI, March 2 Indian chana futures rose on Friday, as traders covered short positions after a 5 percent fall in the previous three sessions. Analysts, however, expect the prices to decline in the next session on arrivals and lacklustre demand in the spot markets.

* At 2:57 p.m, the March chana contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was up 2.57 percent at 3,676 rupees per 100 kg.

* "After a sharp fall in chana prices in the previous three sessions, traders are now squaring off their positions, which brought down open interests and pushed the prices higher," said Sudha R. Acharya, an analyst at Kotak Commodity Services.

* Traders expect chana prices to remain subdued as arrivals from Madhya Pradesh are likely to go up and fresh supplies from Rajasthan start by next week.

* Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, the top two producing states, contribute more than half of India's chana, or chickpea, production. Chana is planted in October-November and harvested in February-March.

* In the Delhi spot market, chana fell 30 rupees to 3,606 rupees per 100 kg.

GUAR SEED

Guar seed futures continued their rise, shrugging off concerns of a fall in demand, and hit another record high in a low volume trade as exporters scrambled for the commodity to meet long-term commitments, traders said.

* The March guar seed was locked in the 4 percent upper circuit at 19,940 rupees per 100 kg, a new record high.

* "Availability of guar is an issue, exporters are buying whatever guar is arriving in the market," said Ranjit Mankharia, a trader based in northwestern city of Bikaner in Rajasthan.

* The export of guar gum, a by product of guar seed used as sealant in oil and natural gas drilling, nearly tripled to 670,949 tonnes in April-November from 228,113 tonnes in the same period a year earlier, latest government data showed.

* However, some traders expect the prices to come down soon as consuming industries such as textile, paper, food and FMCG might find it unprofitable to use guar due to high prices and could shift to alternatives such as Xanthan gum and plant cellulose.

* In Jodhpur spot market, guar seed rose 1,298 rupees to 19,971 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)