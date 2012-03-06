MUMBAI, March 6 India's chana futures rose more than 1 percent on Tuesday on short-covering and fears unfavourable weather in Rajasthan could delay harvesting and impact productivity.

* At 3.33 p.m, chana April contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was up 1.40 percent at 3,698 rupees per 100 kg.

* The contract has fallen nearly 4.5 percent in the previous seven trading sessions.

* "Long-term trend for chana is bullish. Prices had fallen on arrivals and they are up on short-covering. We expect prices to rise again on decline in output this year," said Ajitesh Mullick, head of farm research at Relgare Commodities.

* Prevailing low temperature in Rajasthan could delay harvesting by a week or two and is pushing the prices up, traders said.

* In the Delhi spot market, the prices were nearly unchanged at 3,566 rupees per 100 kg.

GUAR SEED

Guar futures rose 4 percent, the maximum permitted daily limit, to hit a record high for the fourth straight session, shrugging off concerns of a fall in demand and as exporters scramble for the commodity to meet long-term commitments.

* At 3:33 p.m., the guar seed April contract was up 1.92 percent at 22,275 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting the 4 percent upper circuit and a record high of 22,731 rupees per 100 kg earlier in the day.

* Guar seed prices have tripled over the past four months because of a drop in output, strong export demand and lower carry-forward stocks with dealers.

* "Some traders and exporters are still buying guar though supply pipeline has completely dried up," said Ranjit Mankharia, trader based in Bikaner, Rajasthan.

* The export of guar gum, a by product of guar seed used as sealant in oil and natural gas drilling, nearly tripled to 670,949 tonnes in April-November from 228,113 tonnes a year earlier, government data showed.

* In the Jodhpur spot market, guar seed prices were unchanged at 21,873 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)