MUMBAI, March 6 India's chana futures rose
more than 1 percent on Tuesday on short-covering and fears
unfavourable weather in Rajasthan could delay harvesting and
impact productivity.
* At 3.33 p.m, chana April contract on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was up 1.40 percent
at 3,698 rupees per 100 kg.
* The contract has fallen nearly 4.5 percent in the previous
seven trading sessions.
* "Long-term trend for chana is bullish. Prices had fallen
on arrivals and they are up on short-covering. We expect prices
to rise again on decline in output this year," said Ajitesh
Mullick, head of farm research at Relgare Commodities.
* Prevailing low temperature in Rajasthan could delay
harvesting by a week or two and is pushing the prices up,
traders said.
* In the Delhi spot market, the prices were nearly unchanged
at 3,566 rupees per 100 kg.
GUAR SEED
Guar futures rose 4 percent, the maximum permitted daily
limit, to hit a record high for the fourth straight session,
shrugging off concerns of a fall in demand and as exporters
scramble for the commodity to meet long-term commitments.
* At 3:33 p.m., the guar seed April contract was up
1.92 percent at 22,275 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting the 4
percent upper circuit and a record high of 22,731 rupees per 100
kg earlier in the day.
* Guar seed prices have tripled over the past four months
because of a drop in output, strong export demand and lower
carry-forward stocks with dealers.
* "Some traders and exporters are still buying guar though
supply pipeline has completely dried up," said Ranjit Mankharia,
trader based in Bikaner, Rajasthan.
* The export of guar gum, a by product of guar seed used as
sealant in oil and natural gas drilling, nearly tripled to
670,949 tonnes in April-November from 228,113 tonnes a year
earlier, government data showed.
* In the Jodhpur spot market, guar seed prices were
unchanged at 21,873 rupees per 100 kg.
(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)