MUMBAI, March 13 India's chana futures rose on Tuesday tracking a firm trend in the spot markets as buying by stockists and dealers to replenish depleted stocks lifted the mood and outweighed the higher supplies, analysts said.

* At 2.55 p.m, the April chana contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was up 1.68 percent at 3,744 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Stocks with dealers were very low and they are now buying as they expect prices to go up in near future on decline in output," said Badruddin Khan, associate vice-president of research, Angel Commodities Broking.

* The country's chana production in 2011/12 is estimated to fall to 7.66 million tonnes from 8.22 million tonnes a year ago, the farm ministry said last month.

* A firmness in the prices of other pulses, due to lower production, is also supporting chana.

* In the Delhi spot market, the pulse rose 23 rupees to 3,563 rupees per 100 kg.

GUAR SEED

Guar seed futures were down due to profit taking, though traders expect guar seed prices to rise further due to lower availability and buying by exporters.

* At 2:55 p.m, the April guar seed contract was down 0.09 percent at 22,590 rupees per 100 kg.

* The contract has risen over 25 percent this month.

* Too many people are chasing too little guar, said Ghanshyam Lal, a trader based in Jodhpur.

* Guar seed availability is under question now as decline in output and strong overseas demand has resulted in depleted stocks with traders and dealers, traders said.

* In the Jodhpur spot market, guar seed prices rose 164 rupees to 22,142 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)