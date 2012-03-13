MUMBAI, March 13 India's chana futures
rose on Tuesday tracking a firm trend in the spot markets as
buying by stockists and dealers to replenish depleted stocks
lifted the mood and outweighed the higher supplies, analysts
said.
* At 2.55 p.m, the April chana contract on the
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was up 1.68
percent at 3,744 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Stocks with dealers were very low and they are now buying
as they expect prices to go up in near future on decline in
output," said Badruddin Khan, associate vice-president of
research, Angel Commodities Broking.
* The country's chana production in 2011/12 is estimated to
fall to 7.66 million tonnes from 8.22 million tonnes a year ago,
the farm ministry said last month.
* A firmness in the prices of other pulses, due to lower
production, is also supporting chana.
* In the Delhi spot market, the pulse rose 23 rupees to
3,563 rupees per 100 kg.
GUAR SEED
Guar seed futures were down due to profit taking, though
traders expect guar seed prices to rise further due to lower
availability and buying by exporters.
* At 2:55 p.m, the April guar seed contract was down
0.09 percent at 22,590 rupees per 100 kg.
* The contract has risen over 25 percent this month.
* Too many people are chasing too little guar, said
Ghanshyam Lal, a trader based in Jodhpur.
* Guar seed availability is under question now as decline in
output and strong overseas demand has resulted in depleted
stocks with traders and dealers, traders said.
* In the Jodhpur spot market, guar seed prices rose 164
rupees to 22,142 rupees per 100 kg.
(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)