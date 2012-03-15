MUMBAI, March 15 Indian chana futures
reversed early losses on Thursday to trade higher for the third
straight session as buying by stockists to replenish their
stocks and a projected fall in chana output outweighed the
arrival pressure in the spot markets, analysts said.
* At 2:48 p.m, the chana April contract on the
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was up 0.69
percent at 3,790 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Chana crop is lower and stocks with dealers are also low
due to limits imposed by the Rajasthan state government in
October last year," said Ranjit Mankharia, a trader based in
Bikaner, Rajasthan.
* In October last year, Rajasthan, a major growing state,
reduced quantity of the pulse that wholesale traders can hold to
250 tonnes from 500 tonnes, aimed at increasing the supply
during the festival season.
* In the Delhi spot market, chana rose 29 rupees to 3,625
rupees per 100 kg.
GUAR SEED
Guar futures continued to rise 4 percent, the maximum
permitted limit, for the second straight session to hit a new
record high due to buying by exporters to meet their long-term
commitments.
* At 2:48 p.m, the April guar seed contract was locked in
the 4 percent upper circuit and a record high at 24,550 rupees
per 100 kg.
* "There is deficit of around 25 percent in the amount of
guar needed to export. Traders and exporters are struggling to
avoid defaults," said Mahendra Singh, a trader based in Jodhpur,
Rajasthan, top grower of the commodity.
* Guar seed prices have been rising for the past few months
due to a decline in production, lower stocks and very strong
overseas demand. The prices have more than doubled since
January.
* In the Jodhpur spot market, guar seed rose 1,902 rupees to
24,726 rupees per 100 kg.
(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)