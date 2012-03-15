MUMBAI, March 15 Indian chana futures reversed early losses on Thursday to trade higher for the third straight session as buying by stockists to replenish their stocks and a projected fall in chana output outweighed the arrival pressure in the spot markets, analysts said.

* At 2:48 p.m, the chana April contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was up 0.69 percent at 3,790 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Chana crop is lower and stocks with dealers are also low due to limits imposed by the Rajasthan state government in October last year," said Ranjit Mankharia, a trader based in Bikaner, Rajasthan.

* In October last year, Rajasthan, a major growing state, reduced quantity of the pulse that wholesale traders can hold to 250 tonnes from 500 tonnes, aimed at increasing the supply during the festival season.

* In the Delhi spot market, chana rose 29 rupees to 3,625 rupees per 100 kg.

GUAR SEED

Guar futures continued to rise 4 percent, the maximum permitted limit, for the second straight session to hit a new record high due to buying by exporters to meet their long-term commitments.

* At 2:48 p.m, the April guar seed contract was locked in the 4 percent upper circuit and a record high at 24,550 rupees per 100 kg.

* "There is deficit of around 25 percent in the amount of guar needed to export. Traders and exporters are struggling to avoid defaults," said Mahendra Singh, a trader based in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, top grower of the commodity.

* Guar seed prices have been rising for the past few months due to a decline in production, lower stocks and very strong overseas demand. The prices have more than doubled since January.

* In the Jodhpur spot market, guar seed rose 1,902 rupees to 24,726 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)