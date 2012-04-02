MUMBAI, April 2 Indian chana futures rose for the second straight session on Monday tracking a firm spot market, where buying by wholesale dealers following the sharp fall in prices outweighed the arrival pressure, analysts said.

* At 12:20 p.m, the May chana contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was trading up 2.44 percent at 3,734 rupees per 100 kg after hitting the 3 percent upper circuit at 3,757 rupees per 100 kg.

* The contract has fallen nearly 12 percent in 8 sessions, before closing up in the previous session on arrival pressure and as the regulators' move to suspend guar seed and guar gum trading hurt sentiments.

* India's NCDEX halted trading in guar gum and seed contracts on the orders of the markets regulator on March 28., a day after the food minister called for another probe into volatile prices. {ID:nL3E8ES2QC]

* " Prices went up on short-covering initially, and then there was improvement in demand after a steep fall in prices," said Ajitesh Mullick, head of farm research at Religare Commodities.

* The country's chana production in 2011/12 is estimated to fall to 7.66 million tonnes from 8.22 million tonnes a year ago, farm ministry data showed.

* In the Delhi spot market, chana rose 126 rupees to 3,471 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)