MUMBAI, April 2 Indian chana futures rose for
the second straight session on Monday tracking a firm spot
market, where buying by wholesale dealers following the sharp
fall in prices outweighed the arrival pressure, analysts said.
* At 12:20 p.m, the May chana contract on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was trading up 2.44
percent at 3,734 rupees per 100 kg after hitting the 3 percent
upper circuit at 3,757 rupees per 100 kg.
* The contract has fallen nearly 12 percent in 8 sessions,
before closing up in the previous session on arrival pressure
and as the regulators' move to suspend guar seed and guar gum
trading hurt sentiments.
* India's NCDEX halted trading in guar gum and seed
contracts on the orders of the markets regulator on March 28., a
day after the food minister called for another probe into
volatile prices. {ID:nL3E8ES2QC]
* " Prices went up on short-covering initially, and then
there was improvement in demand after a steep fall in prices,"
said Ajitesh Mullick, head of farm research at Religare
Commodities.
* The country's chana production in 2011/12 is estimated to
fall to 7.66 million tonnes from 8.22 million tonnes a year ago,
farm ministry data showed.
* In the Delhi spot market, chana rose 126 rupees to 3,471
rupees per 100 kg.
(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)