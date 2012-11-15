MUMBAI Nov 15 Indian chana futures fell on Thursday on prospects of higher area under cultivation, favourable weather condition for sowing and on a declining demand in spot markets.

* The most-active chana for December delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.34 percent at 4,341 rupees per 100 kg at 0812 GMT.

* "Demand has started declining after festivals. Fundamentals are bearish for chana and the December contract may take support at around 4,270 rupees," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst at JRG Wealth Management.

* Traders and analysts expect the area under chana cultivation to increase this year due to adequate soil moisture and attractive prices.

* Chana, or chickpea, is a winter crop and its sowing, which is in progress, depends on soil moisture.

* In the New Delhi spot market, chana edged up 6 rupees to 4,600 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)