MUMBAI Nov 15 Indian chana futures fell on
Thursday on prospects of higher area under cultivation,
favourable weather condition for sowing and on a declining
demand in spot markets.
* The most-active chana for December delivery on the
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.34
percent at 4,341 rupees per 100 kg at 0812 GMT.
* "Demand has started declining after festivals.
Fundamentals are bearish for chana and the December contract may
take support at around 4,270 rupees," said Chowda Reddy, a
senior analyst at JRG Wealth Management.
* Traders and analysts expect the area under chana
cultivation to increase this year due to adequate soil moisture
and attractive prices.
* Chana, or chickpea, is a winter crop and its sowing, which
is in progress, depends on soil moisture.
* In the New Delhi spot market, chana edged up 6 rupees to
4,600 rupees per 100 kg.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)