* BSE ends up 1.04pct; NSE adds 0.93 pct
* Wipro profit, margins top expectations
By Manoj Dharra
MUMBAI, Nov 2 India shares rose on Friday,
posting their biggest weekly gain in three weeks, helped by
select buying in recent under performers such as ITC and Larsen
and Toubro as the global risk environment improved on the back
of better-than-expected U.S. economic data.
Asian shares rose on the back of improvements in the U.S.
private sector employment and consumer confidence, although
global shares steadied later in the session ahead of U.S.
October jobs data.
At home, earnings continued to remain a factor, with Jet
Airways gaining after it posted better-than-expected
results, while Apollo Tyre fell after operating
margins disappointed.
The gains on Friday helped domestic shares overcome a week
marked by disappointment after the Reserve Bank of India left
interest rates unchanged on Monday and signalled no monetary
easing until 2013.
"If we see some good results, then maybe we can see some
rally, but more importantly the easy part to revive the
sentiment is done by Finance Minister, but actions are required
now," said Sandeep J Shah, CEO, Sampriti Capital.
"But the upside is capped at 5,800-6,000 beyond which
valuation would not look attractive," he added.
India's BSE index rose 1.04 percent or 193.75 points
to end at 18,755.45 points. For the week, the index closed up
0.7 percent, to post its biggest gain since the week ended on
Oct 6.
The 50-share NSE index rose 0.93 percent or 52.65
points to 5,697.70 points, adding 0.6 percent in the week, the
biggest since the week ended on Oct 6.
Cigarette maker ITC rose 1.4 percent after falling
2.3 percent this week as of Thursday close, while Larsen &
Toubro rose 2.7 percent after falling 4.6 percent
during the same period.
Banks also recovered after the RBI increased banks'
provisioning against restructured assets.
Another index underperformer ICICI Bank gained
2.11 percent, while the State Bank of India rose 1.75
percent.
Among other gainers, Union Bank of India rose 8.1
percent after the state-run bank reported on Friday an
improvement in its asset quality in the July-September quarter.
Wipro Ltd, India's No. 3 software services
provider, gained 0.93 percent after reporting a 24 percent rise
in September quarter net profit at 16.11 billion rupees beating
estimates and forecast modest growth.
Bajaj Auto shares gained 2.8 percent on Friday
after recording a 4 percent rise in sales in October, marking
its second highest vehicle sales ever in the month of October.
India's Jet Airways rose 3.05 percent after beating
estimates with a 86 percent cut in its second-quarter losses
thanks to a jump in operating income, sending its shares as much
as 5.5 percent higher.
However, Apollo Tyres shares fell 2.43 percent,
after its quarterly operating margins fell short of market
expectations.
Personal care products maker Marico Ltd fell 4.24
percent after it reported a lower-than-expected 10 percent
growth in the quarter ended September.
(manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com; Editing by G.Ram Mohan)