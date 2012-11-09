* BSE ends down 0.86 pct; NSE falls 0.91 pct
* Earnings of SBI, Tata Steel, ONGC disappoint
* Focus on inlfation, factory data next week
By Abhishek Vishnoi
MUMBAI, Nov 9 India's main index fell on Friday,
posting its biggest weekly fall in four weeks, led by falls in
State Bank of India, after the country's biggest lender posted
its smallest profit increase this year as bad loans constrained
earnings growth.
Falls also tracked lower global share markets which were on
course for their worst weekly performance since June on Friday
as concerns over the United States fiscal cliff and the outlook
for Europe hit sentiment.
At home, earnings results of key companies like Tata Steel
, Oil and Nautral Gas Corp also aided the
two-day fall to give away gains made earlier this week.
In a holiday-shortened week ahead, the markets would focus
on release of September factory data on Monday and inflation on
Wednesday.
India's industrial production likely grew at a steady but
slow annual pace in September, lifted by infrastructure output,
in what is likely to be further evidence of a sluggish economy,
a Reuters poll showed.
"Market may remain volatile in near term as the U.S. ponders
over tax increases and some key earnings disappoint," said Rahul
Jain, senior vice president, institutional equity sales, at
Prabhudas Lilladhar.
But as valuations don't look expensive, markets can go
higher by the year end if capital flows sustain, he added.
India's BSE index fell 0.86 percent or 162.58
points to end at 18,683.68 points, marking its second day of
declines. For the week, the index closed down 0.4 percent, to
post its biggest fall since the week ended Oct. 14.
The 50-share NSE index fell 0.91 percent or 52.50
points to 5,686.25 points, falling 0.2 percent in the week,
closing below the psychologically important level of 5,700.
Trading volumes are likely to remain low next week as the
stock market will be closed on Tuesday and Wednesday for Diwali
holidays, but a special trading session will be held on Tuesday.
State Bank of India fell 3.9 percent, marking its
biggest single-day fall since Oct. 30 as its September quarter
asset quality disappointed investors.
The state-owned bank, which has exposure to debt-laden firms
such as Kingfisher Airlines Ltd, Air India Ltd
and Deccan Chronicle Holdings Ltd, said bad
loans rose to 5.15 percent of its loan book as of the end of
September from 4.19 percent a year earlier.
Among other key earnings, Tata Steel fell 3.32 percent after
reporting a surprise quarterly loss of 3.64 billion rupees
($66.8 million) as weakening demand and prices in its main
European market offset a solid performance at
home.
Shares in state-run Oil & Natural Gas Corp ended 3.05
percent lower a day after posting a bigger-than-expected fall in
July-Sept. net profit due to higher subsidies.
Among gainers , United Spirits rose 1.3 percent
while United Breweries Holdings Ltd rose 3.2 percent
after Diageo Plc agreed to buy a 53.4 percent stake in
United Spirits for 111.67 billion rupees ($2.05 billion).
Diageo will buy a 27.4 percent stake in United Spirits and
will launch a mandatory tender offer to buy 26 percent more from
the public shareholders of United Spirits.
UB group's debt-laden Kingfisher Airlines also
ended 4.65 percent higher following the Diageo deal on hopes the
money raised could be used to revive the carrier.
Ashok Leyland rose 6.6 percent a day after posting
July-Sept earnings that were above forecasts.
(Additional reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Sunil Nair)