MUMBAI, June 22 Most of the arabica variety
coffee offered for sale at this week's auction met with very
little response from buyers, auctioneer J Thomas & Co said in a
statement on Friday.
"Arabica plantation coffee on offer received very less
enquiry. Arabica cherry coffee met with selective enquiry," the
statement said.
Arabica cherry PB and AB grades remained unsold at the
auction held on Thursday while robusta parchment received good
support from exporters, it added.
Out of the total 205,546 kg offered for sale, only 29,000 kg
were sold.
Arabica cherry coffee from the north-east offered by the
Coffee Board received good support from exporters and local
traders.
Indian coffee exports dropped 2 percent on year to 196,496
tonnes in the first seven months of the coffee year that started
in October, the state-run Coffee Board said.
The country is likely to produce 320,000 tonnes of coffee
for the crop year to September, higher than the 302,000 tonnes
produced a year ago, the board estimates.
=========================================================
Grade Price range
=========================================================
Season (2011-12) Crop
ARABICA PLANTATION
PB 9,200
ROBUSTA PARCHMENT
AB 10,405
RKR 10,450
C 9,350
BBB 6,650 - 6,750
ARABICA CHERRY
C 6,400 - 6,500
BBB 5,925 - 6,100
ROBUSTA CHERRY
AB 6,900
BBB 6,500
(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)