MUMBAI, June 22 Most of the arabica variety coffee offered for sale at this week's auction met with very little response from buyers, auctioneer J Thomas & Co said in a statement on Friday. "Arabica plantation coffee on offer received very less enquiry. Arabica cherry coffee met with selective enquiry," the statement said. Arabica cherry PB and AB grades remained unsold at the auction held on Thursday while robusta parchment received good support from exporters, it added. Out of the total 205,546 kg offered for sale, only 29,000 kg were sold. Arabica cherry coffee from the north-east offered by the Coffee Board received good support from exporters and local traders. Indian coffee exports dropped 2 percent on year to 196,496 tonnes in the first seven months of the coffee year that started in October, the state-run Coffee Board said. The country is likely to produce 320,000 tonnes of coffee for the crop year to September, higher than the 302,000 tonnes produced a year ago, the board estimates. ========================================================= Grade Price range ========================================================= Season (2011-12) Crop ARABICA PLANTATION PB 9,200 ROBUSTA PARCHMENT AB 10,405 RKR 10,450 C 9,350 BBB 6,650 - 6,750 ARABICA CHERRY C 6,400 - 6,500 BBB 5,925 - 6,100 ROBUSTA CHERRY AB 6,900 BBB 6,500 (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)