MUMBAI, March 9 Coffee prices in India fell at this week's auction on lower purchases by exporters following weak overseas markets, auctioneer J. Thomas & Co said in a statement. "Due to the continuous downward trend of arabica coffee prices at the New York terminal, arabica plantation and arabica cherry coffees met with very limited interest," the statement said. Arabica plantation and arabica cherry BBB price fell by 600-700 rupees per 50 kg as compared to the previos week. Out of the total 177,652 kg offered for sale, only 57,00 kg were sold. Indian coffee exports eased 2.4 percent on year to 114,049 tonnes in the first five months of the coffee year from October, the state-run Coffee Board said early this month. India, the world's fifth biggest producer, accounts for only 4.5 percent of the world's output, but exports 70-80 percent of its produce. Italy, Russia and Germany are the top three buyers of Indian coffee. ===================================================== Grade Price range ======================================================= New Season (2011-12) Crop ARABICA PLANTATION A 11,000 - 11,050 C 9,600 - 9,900 BBB 6,450 - 6,500 ARABIC CHERRY AB 9,250 C 6,750 BBB 5,535 ROBUSTA PARCHMENT PB 7100 RKR 7,650 BBB 5,100 - 5,300 ROBUSTA CHERRY PB 5,600 AB 5,800 (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Harish Nambiar)