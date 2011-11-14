Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------

Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 xx.xx/xx.xx xx.xx/xx.xx 01.00/01.20

xx.xx% xx.xx% 07.29%

(Nov 9) 1000 04.90/05.20 04.90/05.20 xx.xx/xx.xx

07.18% 07.18% xx.xx% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 12.25/14.25 37.50/39.50 57.50/59.50 71.00/73.00 1100 13.00/15.00 38.00/40.00 57.00/59.00 71.00/73.00 1200 13.25/14.25 38.00/39.50 57.00/59.00 71.00/73.00 1300 13.50/14.50 38.50/40.00 57.50/59.50 71.50/73.50 1400 13.75/14.75 39.00/40.50 58.50/60.50 72.50/74.50 1500 13.75/14.75 39.00/40.50 58.50/60.50 73.00/75.00 1600 13.50/15.50 39.00/41.00 58.50/60.50 72.50/74.50 1715 14.50/15.00 39.50/40.50 59.00/61.00 73.50/75.50

(C1osing Nov 9) 1715 13.75/14.75 38.25/39.75 58.00/60.00 73.00/75.00 ----------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 84.00/86.00 99.00/101.00 109.50/111.50 121.00/123.00 1100 83.50/85.50 97.00/99.00 107.50/109.50 117.50/119.50 1200 83.00/85.00 97.00/99.00 107.00/109.00 117.00/119.00 1300 83.50/85.50 97.50/99.50 107.50/109.50 117.50/119.50 1400 85.00/87.00 99.00/101.00 109.50/111.50 119.50/121.50 1500 85.50/87.50 99.50/101.50 110.00/112.00 120.00/122.00 1600 85.00/87.00 99.00/101.00 109.50/111.50 119.50/121.50 1715 86.50/88.50 100.50/102.50 111.00/113.00 121.00/123.00

(C1osing Nov 9) 1715 86.00/88.00 101.00/103.00 112.00/114.00 123.00/125.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 131.50/133.50 142.00/144.00 152.00/154.00 161.50/163.50 1100 127.00/129.00 136.50/138.50 145.50/147.50 154.50/156.50 1200 127.00/129.00 136.50/138.50 146.00/148.00 155.00/157.00 1300 127.50/129.50 137.00/139.00 146.50/148.50 155.50/157.50 1400 129.50/131.50 139.00/141.00 148.50/150.50 157.50/159.50 1500 130.00/132.00 139.50/141.50 149.00/151.00 158.00/160.00 1600 129.50/131.50 139.50/141.50 149.00/151.00 158.00/160.00 1715 131.00/133.00 140.50/142.50 150.00/152.00 159.00/161.00

(C1osing Nov 9) 1715 133.50/135.50 144.00/146.00 153.50/155.50 163.00/165.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.28% 5.75% 5.19% 4.73% 4.44% 4.21% 1100 6.42% 5.73% 5.16% 4.70% 4.37% 4.12% 1200 6.36% 5.72% 5.15% 4.68% 4.35% 4.10% 1300 6.45% 5.77% 5.19% 4.71% 4.38% 4.12% 1400 6.55% 5.88% 5.28% 4.80% 4.46% 4.20% 1500 6.54% 5.87% 5.30% 4.82% 4.48% 4.22% 1600 6.61% 5.88% 5.28% 4.79% 4.45% 4.20% 1715 6.64% 5.92% 5.34% 4.87% 4.53% 4.26%

(C1osing Nov 9) 1715 6.26% 5.71% 5.24% 4.81% 4.50% 4.28% ---------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------ 1000 3.98% 3.81% 3.65% 3.54% 3.43% 3.33% 1100 3.88% 3.68% 3.51% 3.39% 3.28% 3.18% 1200 3.86% 3.67% 3.51% 3.39% 3.29% 3.18% 1300 3.88% 3.69% 3.52% 3.40% 3.30% 3.19% 1400 3.95% 3.75% 3.58% 3.46% 3.35% 3.24% 1500 3.97% 3.76% 3.59% 3.46% 3.36% 3.25% 1600 3.95% 3.75% 3.59% 3.46% 3.36% 3.25% 1715 4.01% 3.80% 3.63% 3.49% 3.38% 3.27%

(C1osing Nov 9) 1715 4.04% 3.85% 3.70% 3.57% 3.45% 3.34% -----------------------------------------------------------

(CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 50.1200/50.1300 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.

Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations.

These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6636 9222 or E-mail: rru.data@reuters.com