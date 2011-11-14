Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------

Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.10/02.50 01.05/01.12 01.05/01.25

07.66% 07.66% 07.66%

(Nov 11) 1000 xx.xx/xx.xx xx.xx/xx.xx 01.00/01.20

xx.xx% xx.xx% 07.29% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 13.50/15.50 39.00/40.50 60.00/62.00 75.50/77.50 1100 13.50/14.50 39.00/40.50 59.50/61.50 75.50/77.50 1200 13.75/14.75 39.00/40.50 59.50/61.50 75.00/77.00 1300 13.00/15.00 39.00/41.00 59.50/61.50 75.00/77.00 1400 13.00/15.00 39.00/41.00 59.50/61.50 75.00/77.00 1500 13.00/15.00 39.00/41.00 59.50/61.50 75.00/77.00 1600 13.00/15.00 38.50/40.50 59.00/61.00 74.50/76.50 1715 14.00/15.00 39.50/41.50 60.00/62.00 75.50/77.50

(C1osing Nov 11) 1715 14.50/15.00 39.50/40.50 59.00/61.00 73.50/75.50 ----------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 88.50/90.50 103.00/105.00 114.50/116.50 126.00/128.00 1100 89.50/91.50 104.50/106.50 116.00/118.00 127.50/129.50 1200 89.00/91.00 104.00/106.00 115.00/117.00 126.00/128.00 1300 89.50/91.50 104.50/106.50 115.50/117.50 126.50/128.50 1400 89.50/91.50 104.50/106.50 115.50/117.50 126.50/128.50 1500 89.00/91.00 104.00/106.00 115.50/117.50 126.50/128.50 1600 88.50/90.50 104.00/106.00 115.50/117.50 126.50/128.50 1715 89.50/91.50 104.50/106.50 116.00/118.00 127.00/129.00

(C1osing Nov 11) 1715 86.50/88.50 100.50/102.50 111.00/113.00 121.00/123.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 137.00/139.00 147.00/149.00 157.50/159.50 167.50/169.50 1100 138.50/140.50 149.00/151.00 159.00/161.00 168.50/170.50 1200 137.00/139.00 147.50/149.50 157.50/159.50 167.00/169.00 1300 137.50/139.50 148.00/150.00 158.00/160.00 167.50/169.50 1400 137.50/139.50 148.00/150.00 158.00/160.00 167.50/169.50 1500 137.50/139.50 148.00/150.00 158.00/160.00 167.50/169.50 1600 137.50/139.50 148.00/150.00 158.00/160.00 167.50/169.50 1715 138.00/140.00 148.50/150.50 158.50/160.50 168.00/170.00

(C1osing Nov 11) 1715 131.00/133.00 140.50/142.50 150.00/152.00 159.00/161.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.80% 6.09% 5.52% 5.03% 4.68% 4.41% 1100 6.75% 6.05% 5.50% 5.06% 4.74% 4.47% 1200 6.77% 6.04% 5.47% 5.03% 4.71% 4.43% 1300 6.77% 6.06% 5.47% 5.04% 4.73% 4.45% 1400 6.76% 6.05% 5.46% 5.04% 4.73% 4.45% 1500 6.75% 6.04% 5.46% 5.01% 4.70% 4.43% 1600 6.68% 5.98% 5.41% 4.98% 4.68% 4.43% 1715 6.86% 6.09% 5.49% 5.04% 4.71% 4.44%

(C1osing Nov 11) 1715 6.64% 5.92% 5.34% 4.87% 4.53% 4.26% ---------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------ 1000 4.16% 3.99% 3.81% 3.68% 3.57% 3.46% 1100 4.21% 4.04% 3.86% 3.72% 3.60% 3.48% 1200 4.16% 3.98% 3.81% 3.68% 3.56% 3.44% 1300 4.18% 4.00% 3.83% 3.69% 3.57% 3.45% 1400 4.18% 3.99% 3.82% 3.69% 3.57% 3.45% 1500 4.17% 3.99% 3.82% 3.68% 3.56% 3.44% 1600 4.17% 3.99% 3.81% 3.68% 3.56% 3.44% 1715 4.18% 4.00% 3.83% 3.69% 3.57% 3.45%

(C1osing Nov 11) 1715 4.01% 3.80% 3.63% 3.49% 3.38% 3.27% -----------------------------------------------------------

(CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 50.2850/50.2950 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.

Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations.

These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6636 9222 or E-mail: rru.data@reuters.com