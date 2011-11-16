Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------

Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.10/02.50 01.05/01.25 01.05/01.25

07.57% 07.57% 07.57%

(Nov 14) 1000 02.10/02.50 01.05/01.12 01.05/01.25

07.66% 07.66% 07.66% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 13.25/14.25 39.50/41.50 60.50/62.50 76.50/78.50 1100 13.00/15.00 40.00/42.00 61.50/63.50 78.50/80.50 1200 13.00/15.00 40.00/42.00 61.50/63.50 78.50/80.50 1300 13.75/14.75 40.75/42.75 63.00/65.00 80.00/82.00 1400 13.50/15.00 40.50/42.50 63.50/65.50 81.50/83.50 1500 13.50/15.50 40.50/42.50 63.00/65.00 81.00/83.00 1600 13.75/14.75 40.50/42.50 63.00/65.00 80.50/82.50 1715 13.75/14.75 40.50/42.50 63.50/65.50 81.00/83.00

(C1osing Nov 14) 1715 14.00/15.00 39.50/41.50 60.00/62.00 75.50/77.50 ----------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 91.00/93.00 106.50/108.50 118.00/120.00 129.50/131.50 1100 93.50/95.50 110.00/112.00 122.00/124.00 133.50/135.50 1200 93.50/95.50 110.00/112.00 122.00/124.00 133.50/135.50 1300 96.00/98.00 113.00/115.00 125.00/127.00 137.00/139.00 1400 97.00/99.00 114.00/116.00 126.50/128.50 138.50/140.50 1500 97.00/99.00 114.50/116.50 127.00/129.00 139.00/141.00 1600 96.50/98.50 113.50/115.50 126.00/128.00 138.00/140.00 1715 97.00/99.00 114.50/116.50 127.00/129.00 139.00/141.00

(C1osing Nov 14) 1715 89.50/91.50 104.50/106.50 116.00/118.00 127.00/129.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 140.50/142.50 151.00/153.00 161.00/163.00 170.50/172.50 1100 145.00/147.00 156.00/158.00 166.00/168.00 176.00/178.00 1200 145.00/147.00 156.00/158.00 166.00/168.00 176.00/178.00 1300 148.50/150.50 159.50/161.50 170.00/172.00 180.00/182.00 1400 150.50/152.50 162.00/164.00 172.50/174.50 183.00/185.00 1500 151.00/153.00 162.00/164.00 172.50/174.50 182.50/184.50 1600 149.50/151.50 160.50/162.50 171.25/173.25 181.50/183.50 1715 151.00/153.00 162.50/164.50 173.00/175.00 183.00/185.00

(C1osing Nov 14) 1715 138.00/140.00 148.50/150.50 158.50/160.50 168.00/170.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.91% 6.18% 5.55% 5.08% 4.79% 4.51% 1100 7.01% 6.28% 5.68% 5.22% 4.94% 4.66% 1200 7.01% 6.28% 5.68% 5.22% 4.94% 4.66% 1300 7.14% 6.42% 5.80% 5.34% 5.07% 4.78% 1400 7.11% 6.44% 5.89% 5.42% 5.12% 4.83% 1500 7.11% 6.40% 5.84% 5.40% 5.13% 4.84% 1600 7.09% 6.39% 5.81% 5.36% 5.09% 4.80% 1715 7.09% 6.43% 5.85% 5.40% 5.13% 4.84%

(C1osing Nov 14) 1715 6.86% 6.09% 5.49% 5.04% 4.71% 4.44% ---------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------ 1000 4.25% 4.05% 3.87% 3.74% 3.60% 3.47% 1100 4.39% 4.19% 4.00% 3.86% 3.72% 3.58% 1200 4.38% 4.18% 4.00% 3.86% 3.72% 3.58% 1300 4.50% 4.29% 4.09% 3.95% 3.81% 3.66% 1400 4.55% 4.34% 4.16% 4.01% 3.87% 3.72% 1500 4.56% 4.35% 4.16% 4.00% 3.85% 3.70% 1600 4.52% 4.31% 4.11% 3.97% 3.83% 3.68% 1715 4.56% 4.35% 4.16% 4.01% 3.87% 3.71%

(C1osing Nov 14) 1715 4.18% 4.00% 3.83% 3.69% 3.57% 3.45% -----------------------------------------------------------

(CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 50.6600/50.6700 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.

Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations.

These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6636 9222 or E-mail: rru.data@reuters.com