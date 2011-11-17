Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------

Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.10/02.50 01.05/01.25 01.05/01.25

07.53% 07.53% 07.53%

(Nov 15) 1000 02.10/02.50 01.05/01.25 01.05/01.25

07.57% 07.57% 07.57% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 14.00/15.00 41.00/43.00 65.00/67.00 83.00/85.00 1100 13.00/14.50 40.00/42.00 62.50/64.50 79.50/81.50 1200 12.00/14.00 38.50/40.50 60.50/62.50 77.00/79.00 1300 13.00/14.00 39.50/41.50 61.50/63.50 78.00/80.00 1400 13.00/14.00 39.75/41.75 62.50/64.50 79.00/81.00 1500 12.00/14.00 39.50/41.50 61.50/63.50 78.00/80.00 1600 12.50/14.50 40.00/42.00 62.00/64.00 78.00/80.00 1715 13.00/14.00 40.25/42.25 62.50/64.50 79.00/81.00

(C1osing Nov 15) 1715 13.75/14.75 40.50/42.50 63.50/65.50 81.00/83.00 ----------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 100.00/102.00 118.00/120.00 131.00/133.00 144.00/146.00 1100 95.50/97.50 112.50/114.50 125.50/127.50 138.00/140.00 1200 92.00/94.00 108.00/110.00 120.00/122.00 131.50/133.50 1300 93.50/95.50 109.50/111.50 121.50/123.50 133.50/135.50 1400 94.50/96.50 111.00/113.00 123.00/125.00 135.00/137.00 1500 93.00/95.00 109.50/111.50 121.50/123.50 133.50/135.50 1600 93.00/95.00 109.50/111.50 122.00/124.00 134.00/136.00 1715 94.00/96.00 110.50/112.50 122.50/124.50 134.50/136.50

(C1osing Nov 15) 1715 97.00/99.00 114.50/116.50 127.00/129.00 139.00/141.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 156.50/158.50 167.50/169.50 178.50/180.50 189.00/191.00 1100 150.50/152.50 161.50/163.50 172.00/174.00 182.50/184.50 1200 143.00/145.00 154.00/156.00 164.50/166.50 174.50/176.50 1300 145.00/147.00 156.00/158.00 166.50/168.50 176.50/178.50 1400 146.50/148.50 157.50/159.50 168.00/170.00 178.00/180.00 1500 145.50/147.50 157.00/159.00 167.50/169.50 177.50/179.50 1600 146.00/148.00 157.50/159.50 168.00/170.00 178.00/180.00 1715 146.50/148.50 157.50/159.50 168.00/170.00 178.00/180.00

(C1osing Nov 15) 1715 151.00/153.00 162.50/164.50 173.00/175.00 183.00/185.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.38% 6.61% 5.97% 5.57% 5.29% 4.99% 1100 7.17% 6.39% 5.72% 5.32% 5.04% 4.77% 1200 6.89% 6.18% 5.54% 5.14% 4.85% 4.57% 1300 7.08% 6.30% 5.62% 5.22% 4.92% 4.63% 1400 7.13% 6.39% 5.71% 5.29% 4.99% 4.70% 1500 7.06% 6.32% 5.64% 5.22% 4.93% 4.64% 1600 7.19% 6.39% 5.66% 5.23% 4.94% 4.66% 1715 7.21% 6.42% 5.71% 5.28% 4.97% 4.68%

(C1osing Nov 15) 1715 7.09% 6.43% 5.85% 5.40% 5.13% 4.84% ---------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------ 1000 4.72% 4.50% 4.28% 4.13% 3.98% 3.82% 1100 4.52% 4.32% 4.12% 3.98% 3.84% 3.69% 1200 4.31% 4.11% 3.93% 3.80% 3.67% 3.54% 1300 4.38% 4.17% 3.98% 3.85% 3.72% 3.58% 1400 4.44% 4.22% 4.03% 3.89% 3.76% 3.62% 1500 4.39% 4.19% 4.01% 3.89% 3.75% 3.61% 1600 4.41% 4.22% 4.03% 3.90% 3.77% 3.63% 1715 4.42% 4.22% 4.03% 3.90% 3.76% 3.62%

(C1osing Nov 15) 1715 4.56% 4.35% 4.16% 4.01% 3.87% 3.71% -----------------------------------------------------------

(CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 50.7400/50.7500 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.

Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations.

