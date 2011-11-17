Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------

Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 03.05/04.75 01.05/01.25 02.50/03.50

05.49% 07.56% 06.00%

(Nov 16) 1000 02.10/02.50 01.05/01.25 01.05/01.25

07.53% 07.53% 07.53% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 10.00/11.00 38.00/40.00 60.50/62.50 78.00/80.00 1100 10.00/11.00 37.50/39.00 60.50/62.50 78.00/80.00 1200 10.25/11.00 37.75/38.75 60.75/61.75 78.50/80.00 1300 10.25/11.25 37.75/39.75 61.00/63.00 79.00/81.00 1400 10.00/11.00 37.50/39.50 60.50/62.50 78.50/80.50 1500 10.50/11.50 38.00/40.00 62.00/64.00 80.50/82.50 1600 10.00/11.00 37.50/39.50 59.50/61.50 76.50/78.50 1715 10.00/11.00 37.00/39.00 59.50/61.50 77.00/79.00

(C1osing Nov 16) 1715 13.00/14.00 40.25/42.25 62.50/64.50 79.00/81.00 ----------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 94.00/96.00 111.00/113.00 123.50/125.50 136.00/138.00 1100 94.00/96.00 111.50/113.50 124.50/126.50 137.50/139.50 1200 94.00/96.00 111.50/113.50 124.50/126.50 137.50/139.50 1300 95.50/97.50 113.00/115.00 126.50/128.50 140.00/142.00 1400 95.00/97.00 112.50/114.50 126.00/128.00 139.00/141.00 1500 97.50/99.50 115.50/117.50 129.00/131.00 142.50/144.50 1600 93.00/95.00 110.50/112.50 123.50/125.50 136.50/138.50 1715 93.00/95.00 110.00/112.00 123.50/125.50 136.50/138.50

(C1osing Nov 16) 1715 94.00/96.00 110.50/112.50 122.50/124.50 134.50/136.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 148.50/150.50 160.00/162.00 170.50/172.50 181.00/183.00 1100 150.00/152.00 162.00/164.00 173.00/175.00 183.00/185.00 1200 150.00/152.00 162.00/164.00 172.50/174.50 183.00/185.00 1300 153.00/155.00 165.00/167.00 176.00/178.00 187.00/189.00 1400 152.00/154.00 164.00/166.00 175.00/177.00 185.50/187.50 1500 156.00/158.00 168.50/170.50 180.00/182.00 191.00/193.00 1600 149.50/151.50 161.50/163.50 172.50/174.50 183.50/185.50 1715 149.50/151.50 161.50/163.50 172.50/174.50 183.50/185.50

(C1osing Nov 16) 1715 146.50/148.50 157.50/159.50 168.00/170.00 178.00/180.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.30% 6.38% 5.80% 5.36% 5.05% 4.76% 1100 7.19% 6.37% 5.81% 5.37% 5.08% 4.80% 1200 7.19% 6.34% 5.81% 5.37% 5.07% 4.80% 1300 7.28% 6.42% 5.87% 5.45% 5.14% 4.87% 1400 7.21% 6.36% 5.82% 5.40% 5.11% 4.84% 1500 7.32% 6.49% 5.96% 5.54% 5.24% 4.96% 1600 7.20% 6.26% 5.68% 5.28% 5.01% 4.74% 1715 7.11% 6.25% 5.71% 5.29% 4.99% 4.74%

(C1osing Nov 16) 1715 7.21% 6.42% 5.71% 5.28% 4.97% 4.68% ---------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------ 1000 4.51% 4.30% 4.13% 3.98% 3.84% 3.70% 1100 4.56% 4.35% 4.18% 4.05% 3.89% 3.75% 1200 4.56% 4.34% 4.18% 4.03% 3.88% 3.74% 1300 4.64% 4.43% 4.26% 4.11% 3.96% 3.82% 1400 4.60% 4.39% 4.22% 4.08% 3.93% 3.78% 1500 4.71% 4.50% 4.33% 4.19% 4.04% 3.89% 1600 4.51% 4.31% 4.15% 4.02% 3.88% 3.74% 1715 4.51% 4.31% 4.15% 4.02% 3.87% 3.74%

(C1osing Nov 16) 1715 4.42% 4.22% 4.03% 3.90% 3.76% 3.62% -----------------------------------------------------------

(CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 50.8800/50.8900 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.

Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations.

These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6636 9222 or E-mail: rru.data@reuters.com