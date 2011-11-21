Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------

Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 04.15/04.85 03.10/03.60 01.05/01.25

07.41% 07.38% 07.50%

(Nov 17) 1000 03.05/04.75 01.05/01.25 02.50/03.50

05.49% 07.56% 06.00% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 08.50/09.50 34.50/36.50 56.00/58.00 73.00/75.00 1100 08.00/09.50 29.50/31.50 45.00/47.00 58.50/60.50 1200 07.50/09.50 31.00/33.00 47.00/49.00 61.50/63.50 1300 08.50/09.50 33.00/35.00 50.50/52.50 67.00/69.00 1400 08.00/09.50 33.00/35.00 50.00/52.00 65.50/67.50 1500 08.00/09.50 33.00/35.00 51.00/53.00 67.00/69.00 1600 08.50/09.50 33.00/35.00 50.50/52.50 66.50/68.50 1715 08.00/09.00 32.00/34.00 48.00/50.00 62.00/64.00

(C1osing Nov 17) 1715 10.00/11.00 37.00/39.00 59.50/61.50 77.00/79.00 ----------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 88.00/90.00 104.00/106.00 117.00/119.00 129.50/131.50 1100 71.50/73.50 86.50/88.50 99.00/101.00 111.00/113.00 1200 75.50/77.50 91.50/93.50 104.00/106.00 116.50/118.50 1300 82.50/84.50 99.00/101.00 111.50/113.50 124.00/126.00 1400 80.00/82.00 96.00/98.00 108.50/110.50 121.00/123.00 1500 82.00/84.00 98.50/100.50 111.50/113.50 124.00/126.00 1600 81.00/83.00 97.00/99.00 110.00/112.00 122.50/124.50 1715 75.50/77.50 90.00/92.00 102.00/104.00 113.50/115.50

(C1osing Nov 17) 1715 93.00/95.00 110.00/112.00 123.50/125.50 136.50/138.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 141.50/143.50 152.50/154.50 163.00/165.00 173.50/175.50 1100 123.00/125.00 134.00/136.00 144.00/146.00 154.00/156.00 1200 128.50/130.50 140.00/142.00 150.00/152.00 160.00/162.00 1300 136.50/138.50 148.00/150.00 158.50/160.50 168.50/170.50 1400 133.00/135.00 144.50/146.50 155.00/157.00 165.00/167.00 1500 136.50/138.50 148.00/150.00 158.50/160.50 168.50/170.50 1600 134.50/136.50 146.00/148.00 156.50/158.50 166.50/168.50 1715 125.00/127.00 136.00/138.00 146.00/148.00 156.00/158.00

(C1osing Nov 17) 1715 149.50/151.50 161.50/163.50 172.50/174.50 183.50/185.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.77% 5.95% 5.43% 5.02% 4.74% 4.48% 1100 5.86% 4.84% 4.35% 4.06% 3.91% 3.77% 1200 6.10% 5.05% 4.56% 4.28% 4.13% 3.96% 1300 6.48% 5.41% 4.95% 4.66% 4.47% 4.25% 1400 6.46% 5.36% 4.85% 4.53% 4.34% 4.14% 1500 6.47% 5.46% 4.96% 4.65% 4.46% 4.25% 1600 6.48% 5.40% 4.92% 4.59% 4.39% 4.19% 1715 6.27% 5.16% 4.61% 4.28% 4.08% 3.89%

(C1osing Nov 17) 1715 7.11% 6.25% 5.71% 5.29% 4.99% 4.74% ---------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------ 1000 4.28% 4.09% 3.92% 3.78% 3.66% 3.53% 1100 3.65% 3.53% 3.42% 3.33% 3.24% 3.14% 1200 3.82% 3.69% 3.57% 3.46% 3.36% 3.27% 1300 4.07% 3.92% 3.78% 3.66% 3.54% 3.43% 1400 3.97% 3.82% 3.69% 3.58% 3.47% 3.36% 1500 4.08% 3.92% 3.79% 3.66% 3.54% 3.44% 1600 4.02% 3.86% 3.73% 3.61% 3.50% 3.39% 1715 3.73% 3.59% 3.47% 3.37% 3.27% 3.19%

(C1osing Nov 17) 1715 4.51% 4.31% 4.15% 4.02% 3.87% 3.74% -----------------------------------------------------------

(CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 51.3350/51.3450 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.

Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations.

These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6636 9222 or E-mail: rru.data@reuters.com