Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 03.20/03.75 02.20/02.50 01.00/01.25 07.59% 07.82% 07.11% (Dec 2) 1000 05.50/06.00 03.40/03.60 02.10/02.40 07.81% 08.05% 07.46% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 20.00/21.50 43.00/44.50 60.50/62.50 78.00/80.00 1100 20.00/21.50 43.50/45.50 61.00/63.00 79.00/81.00 1200 20.50/21.50 44.50/46.00 62.50/64.00 81.50/83.50 1300 20.00/22.00 44.00/46.00 62.50/64.50 81.50/83.50 1400 19.50/21.50 43.50/45.50 62.50/64.50 81.50/83.50 1500 20.00/22.00 44.00/46.00 63.00/65.00 82.00/84.00 1600 20.50/22.00 45.00/46.50 65.00/67.00 84.50/86.50 1715 20.00/21.50 44.00/45.50 64.00/66.00 83.50/85.50 (C1osing Dec 2) 1715 21.00/23.00 45.00/47.00 63.00/65.00 81.00/83.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 98.00/100.00 113.50/116.50 128.50/131.50 143.00/146.00 1100 99.00/101.00 115.00/117.00 130.50/132.50 145.00/147.00 1200 102.50/104.50 119.50/121.50 135.50/137.50 151.00/153.00 1300 103.00/105.00 120.00/122.00 136.50/138.50 151.50/153.50 1400 103.00/105.00 120.00/122.00 136.50/138.50 151.50/153.50 1500 103.50/105.50 120.50/122.50 137.00/139.00 153.00/155.00 1600 107.00/110.00 125.00/128.00 143.00/146.00 159.50/162.50 1715 106.50/109.50 124.50/127.50 141.50/144.50 158.00/161.00 (C1osing Dec 2) 1715 100.50/103.50 116.50/119.50 132.50/135.50 147.50/150.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 156.50/159.50 168.50/171.50 179.00/182.00 189.00/192.00 1100 158.50/160.50 170.50/172.50 181.50/183.50 192.00/194.00 1200 165.00/167.00 177.50/179.50 188.50/190.50 199.00/201.00 1300 165.50/167.50 178.00/180.00 189.00/191.00 200.00/202.00 1400 165.50/167.50 178.00/180.00 189.00/191.00 200.00/202.00 1500 167.00/169.00 180.00/182.00 191.00/193.00 202.00/204.00 1600 174.50/177.50 187.50/190.50 199.00/202.00 210.00/213.00 1715 172.00/175.00 185.50/188.50 197.00/200.00 208.00/211.00 (C1osing Dec 2) 1715 161.50/164.50 173.50/176.50 185.50/188.50 196.50/199.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.21% 5.58% 5.16% 4.94% 4.83% 4.63% 1100 6.24% 5.64% 5.20% 4.99% 4.86% 4.66% 1200 6.34% 5.75% 5.33% 5.16% 5.04% 4.85% 1300 6.33% 5.74% 5.35% 5.17% 5.07% 4.88% 1400 6.22% 5.70% 5.34% 5.17% 5.07% 4.87% 1500 6.33% 5.76% 5.38% 5.20% 5.09% 4.90% 1600 6.43% 5.89% 5.56% 5.38% 5.30% 5.11% 1715 6.27% 5.76% 5.47% 5.31% 5.26% 5.07% (C1osing Dec 2) 1715 6.37% 5.79% 5.34% 5.09% 4.95% 4.75% ---------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------ 1000 4.47% 4.31% 4.17% 4.03% 3.88% 3.74% 1100 4.51% 4.35% 4.19% 4.06% 3.91% 3.78% 1200 4.69% 4.53% 4.37% 4.23% 4.06% 3.92% 1300 4.72% 4.55% 4.39% 4.24% 4.08% 3.94% 1400 4.72% 4.55% 4.38% 4.24% 4.08% 3.94% 1500 4.75% 4.59% 4.43% 4.29% 4.12% 3.98% 1600 4.98% 4.81% 4.64% 4.49% 4.31% 4.15% 1715 4.92% 4.75% 4.57% 4.43% 4.26% 4.10% (C1osing Dec 2) 1715 4.60% 4.45% 4.30% 4.16% 4.02% 3.90% ----------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 51.4075/51.4175 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6636 9222 or E-mail: rru.data@reuters.com