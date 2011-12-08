Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.20/02.50 01.10/01.25 01.10/01.25 07.81% 07.81% 07.81% (Dec 5) 1000 03.20/03.75 02.20/02.50 01.00/01.25 07.59% 07.82% 07.11% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 19.00/21.00 43.50/45.50 64.00/66.00 84.00/86.00 1100 19.75/20.75 44.75/45.75 65.00/66.50 85.00/87.00 1200 19.00/21.00 44.00/46.00 64.50/66.50 85.00/87.00 1300 19.50/21.50 45.00/47.00 65.50/67.50 86.00/88.00 1400 20.00/22.00 45.00/47.00 65.50/67.50 85.50/87.50 1500 19.00/21.00 44.00/46.00 64.00/66.00 84.00/86.00 1600 20.00/21.00 44.50/46.50 63.50/65.50 82.50/84.50 1715 20.00/21.50 44.00/45.50 63.00/65.00 82.00/84.00 (C1osing Dec 5) 1715 20.00/21.50 44.00/45.50 64.00/66.00 83.50/85.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 107.50/109.50 126.50/128.50 144.00/146.00 161.00/163.00 1100 109.50/111.50 128.50/130.50 145.50/147.50 162.00/164.00 1200 109.00/111.00 128.00/130.00 146.00/148.00 163.00/165.00 1300 110.50/112.50 129.50/131.50 147.50/149.50 165.00/167.00 1400 109.50/111.50 128.00/130.00 145.50/148.50 162.00/165.00 1500 107.50/109.50 126.00/128.00 143.00/145.00 160.00/162.00 1600 105.00/107.00 122.00/124.00 138.00/140.00 153.00/155.00 1715 103.50/106.50 120.50/123.50 136.50/139.50 151.50/154.50 (C1osing Dec 5) 1715 106.50/109.50 124.50/127.50 141.50/144.50 158.00/161.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 175.50/177.50 188.50/190.50 200.00/202.00 211.00/213.00 1100 177.50/179.50 191.00/193.00 202.50/204.50 214.00/216.00 1200 178.50/180.50 192.00/194.00 203.50/205.50 214.50/216.50 1300 180.00/182.00 193.50/195.50 205.50/207.50 217.00/219.00 1400 176.50/179.50 189.50/192.50 201.00/204.00 212.00/215.00 1500 174.00/176.00 187.00/189.00 198.50/200.50 209.50/211.50 1600 166.50/168.50 178.50/180.50 189.50/191.50 200.00/202.00 1715 164.50/167.50 176.50/179.50 187.50/190.50 198.00/201.00 (C1osing Dec 5) 1715 172.00/175.00 185.50/188.50 197.00/200.00 208.00/211.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.33% 5.82% 5.54% 5.39% 5.32% 5.15% 1100 6.43% 5.91% 5.60% 5.47% 5.42% 5.22% 1200 6.36% 5.87% 5.58% 5.45% 5.39% 5.21% 1300 6.52% 5.99% 5.67% 5.52% 5.46% 5.27% 1400 6.60% 6.00% 5.66% 5.49% 5.42% 5.22% 1500 6.37% 5.86% 5.54% 5.39% 5.32% 5.12% 1600 6.48% 5.88% 5.47% 5.28% 5.18% 4.95% 1715 6.43% 5.77% 5.41% 5.21% 5.10% 4.89% (C1osing Dec 5) 1715 6.27% 5.76% 5.47% 5.31% 5.26% 5.07% ---------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------ 1000 5.01% 4.84% 4.66% 4.50% 4.32% 4.16% 1100 5.06% 4.87% 4.72% 4.56% 4.37% 4.22% 1200 5.07% 4.90% 4.74% 4.58% 4.39% 4.22% 1300 5.13% 4.95% 4.78% 4.62% 4.43% 4.27% 1400 5.07% 4.88% 4.70% 4.54% 4.35% 4.19% 1500 4.98% 4.80% 4.62% 4.47% 4.29% 4.13% 1600 4.78% 4.59% 4.41% 4.26% 4.09% 3.94% 1715 4.73% 4.53% 4.35% 4.20% 4.04% 3.89% (C1osing Dec 5) 1715 4.92% 4.75% 4.57% 4.43% 4.26% 4.10% ----------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 51.7150/51.7250 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6636 9222 or E-mail: rru.data@reuters.com