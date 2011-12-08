Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 04.50/04.75 01.18/01.20 03.45/03.60 07.93% 08.32% 08.11% (Dec 7) 1000 02.20/02.50 01.10/01.25 01.10/01.25 07.81% 07.81% 07.81% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 18.00/20.00 43.50/45.50 63.50/65.50 82.50/84.50 1100 18.00/20.00 43.50/45.50 63.50/65.50 83.00/85.00 1200 18.00/19.50 43.50/45.50 64.00/66.00 84.00/86.00 1300 17.50/19.50 43.50/45.50 64.50/66.50 85.00/87.00 1400 18.00/20.00 44.00/46.00 64.50/66.50 85.00/87.00 1500 17.50/19.50 43.50/45.50 64.50/66.50 85.50/87.50 1600 18.00/20.00 45.00/47.00 64.50/67.50 85.00/88.00 1715 18.00/20.00 44.00/46.00 65.00/67.00 85.00/87.00 (C1osing Dec 7) 1715 20.00/21.50 44.00/45.50 63.00/65.00 82.00/84.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 105.00/107.00 122.50/124.50 138.50/141.50 153.50/156.50 1100 106.00/108.00 123.50/125.50 140.00/143.00 155.50/158.50 1200 107.00/109.00 125.00/127.00 142.00/144.00 158.00/160.00 1300 108.50/111.50 126.50/129.50 143.50/146.50 159.50/162.50 1400 109.00/111.00 127.00/129.00 144.50/146.50 161.00/163.00 1500 109.50/111.50 127.50/129.50 144.50/146.50 161.00/163.00 1600 108.50/111.50 126.50/129.50 143.50/146.50 160.00/163.00 1715 108.50/110.50 126.50/128.50 143.50/145.50 160.00/162.00 (C1osing Dec 7) 1715 103.50/106.50 120.50/123.50 136.50/139.50 151.50/154.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 167.00/170.00 179.00/182.00 190.50/193.50 201.50/204.50 1100 169.50/172.50 181.50/184.50 193.00/196.00 204.00/207.00 1200 172.00/174.00 184.00/186.00 195.00/197.00 206.00/208.00 1300 174.50/177.50 187.50/190.50 199.50/202.50 210.50/213.50 1400 176.00/178.00 188.00/190.00 199.00/201.00 210.00/212.00 1500 175.50/177.50 188.00/190.00 199.00/201.00 210.00/212.00 1600 174.50/177.50 187.00/190.00 198.00/201.00 209.00/212.00 1715 173.50/175.50 186.00/188.00 197.00/199.00 208.00/210.00 (C1osing Dec 7) 1715 164.50/167.50 176.50/179.50 187.50/190.50 198.00/201.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.68% 5.98% 5.59% 5.37% 5.21% 5.02% 1100 6.67% 5.98% 5.59% 5.40% 5.25% 5.06% 1200 6.64% 6.01% 5.65% 5.47% 5.32% 5.12% 1300 6.60% 6.03% 5.71% 5.55% 5.40% 5.20% 1400 6.73% 6.07% 5.71% 5.56% 5.41% 5.21% 1500 6.61% 6.03% 5.73% 5.58% 5.43% 5.22% 1600 6.83% 6.16% 5.76% 5.58% 5.42% 5.21% 1715 6.73% 6.09% 5.73% 5.54% 5.39% 5.18% (C1osing Dec 7) 1715 6.43% 5.77% 5.41% 5.21% 5.10% 4.89% ---------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------ 1000 4.84% 4.62% 4.45% 4.28% 4.11% 3.98% 1100 4.89% 4.68% 4.51% 4.34% 4.15% 4.02% 1200 4.95% 4.74% 4.57% 4.38% 4.19% 4.05% 1300 5.01% 4.81% 4.65% 4.48% 4.29% 4.15% 1400 5.04% 4.85% 4.67% 4.48% 4.28% 4.13% 1500 5.04% 4.84% 4.66% 4.48% 4.27% 4.13% 1600 5.03% 4.83% 4.66% 4.47% 4.27% 4.13% 1715 5.01% 4.80% 4.61% 4.43% 4.23% 4.09% (C1osing Dec 7) 1715 4.73% 4.53% 4.35% 4.20% 4.04% 3.89% ----------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 51.7500/51.7600 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6636 9222 or E-mail: rru.data@reuters.com