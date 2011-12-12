Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 04.60/05.00 03.50/03.75 01.10/01.25 08.04% 08.16% 07.69% (Dec 8) 1000 04.50/04.75 01.18/01.20 03.45/03.60 07.93% 08.32% 08.11% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 18.50/19.50 45.00/46.50 66.00/68.00 87.00/89.00 1100 17.50/19.50 44.50/46.50 65.50/67.50 86.50/88.50 1200 18.50/19.50 45.50/47.00 66.25/68.25 86.50/88.50 1300 18.00/20.00 45.00/47.00 65.50/67.50 86.00/88.00 1400 18.00/20.00 45.00/47.00 66.00/68.00 87.00/89.00 1500 18.00/20.00 45.00/47.00 66.00/68.00 87.00/89.00 1600 18.50/20.00 45.50/47.50 66.50/68.50 88.00/90.00 1715 19.00/20.50 46.50/48.50 68.00/70.00 89.50/91.50 (C1osing Dec 8) 1715 18.00/20.00 44.00/46.00 65.00/67.00 85.00/87.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 111.00/113.00 129.00/132.00 146.00/149.00 162.00/165.00 1100 111.00/113.00 129.00/131.00 146.00/148.00 163.00/165.00 1200 111.00/113.00 129.00/132.00 146.00/149.00 161.50/164.50 1300 110.00/112.00 128.00/130.00 144.50/146.50 160.50/162.50 1400 111.50/113.50 130.00/132.00 147.50/149.50 164.00/166.00 1500 111.50/113.50 129.50/132.50 147.00/150.00 163.50/166.50 1600 113.50/115.50 133.00/135.00 151.00/153.00 168.50/170.50 1715 116.00/119.00 135.50/138.50 154.00/157.00 171.50/174.50 (C1osing Dec 8) 1715 108.50/110.50 126.50/128.50 143.50/145.50 160.00/162.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 176.00/179.00 189.00/192.00 200.00/203.00 210.50/213.50 1100 177.00/179.00 189.00/191.00 200.00/202.00 211.00/213.00 1200 175.50/178.50 188.00/191.00 199.00/202.00 209.50/212.50 1300 174.00/176.00 185.50/187.50 196.50/198.50 207.00/209.00 1400 178.00/180.00 190.00/192.00 201.00/203.00 211.50/213.50 1500 178.00/181.00 190.50/193.50 201.50/204.50 212.50/215.50 1600 183.00/185.00 195.50/197.50 207.00/209.00 218.00/220.00 1715 187.00/190.00 200.00/203.00 211.00/214.00 222.00/225.00 (C1osing Dec 8) 1715 173.50/175.50 186.00/188.00 197.00/199.00 208.00/210.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.93% 6.24% 5.85% 5.67% 5.50% 5.28% 1100 6.84% 6.19% 5.81% 5.65% 5.49% 5.26% 1200 6.97% 6.27% 5.84% 5.65% 5.50% 5.27% 1300 6.95% 6.22% 5.79% 5.60% 5.44% 5.21% 1400 6.95% 6.25% 5.85% 5.68% 5.52% 5.30% 1500 6.94% 6.24% 5.84% 5.66% 5.51% 5.30% 1600 7.03% 6.30% 5.90% 5.76% 5.63% 5.43% 1715 7.22% 6.46% 6.04% 5.90% 5.79% 5.57% (C1osing Dec 8) 1715 6.73% 6.09% 5.73% 5.54% 5.39% 5.18% ---------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------ 1000 5.07% 4.85% 4.67% 4.47% 4.28% 4.12% 1100 5.07% 4.87% 4.67% 4.46% 4.27% 4.13% 1200 5.06% 4.84% 4.65% 4.44% 4.25% 4.11% 1300 5.00% 4.79% 4.58% 4.37% 4.19% 4.05% 1400 5.11% 4.90% 4.69% 4.48% 4.29% 4.14% 1500 5.11% 4.90% 4.71% 4.50% 4.31% 4.16% 1600 5.24% 5.03% 4.82% 4.61% 4.41% 4.26% 1715 5.37% 5.16% 4.96% 4.73% 4.52% 4.36% (C1osing Dec 8) 1715 5.01% 4.80% 4.61% 4.43% 4.23% 4.09% ----------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 52.0300/52.0400 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6636 9222 or E-mail: rru.data@reuters.com