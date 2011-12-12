Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.30/02.60 01.15/01.30 01.15/01.30 08.04% 08.04% 08.04% (Dec 9) 1000 04.60/05.00 03.50/03.75 01.10/01.25 08.04% 08.16% 07.69% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 17.00/19.00 44.00/46.00 65.00/67.00 86.00/88.00 1100 17.50/19.50 44.50/46.50 65.00/67.00 86.00/88.00 1200 18.00/19.00 45.00/46.50 66.00/68.00 87.00/89.00 1300 17.50/19.50 44.50/46.50 65.50/67.50 87.00/89.00 1400 18.00/19.00 44.00/46.00 65.00/67.00 87.00/89.00 1500 18.00/20.00 45.00/47.00 66.00/68.00 87.00/89.00 1600 17.50/19.50 44.50/46.50 65.00/67.00 86.00/88.00 1715 18.00/19.00 45.00/46.50 65.50/67.50 86.00/88.00 (C1osing Dec 9) 1715 19.00/20.50 46.50/48.50 68.00/70.00 89.50/91.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 112.00/114.00 131.50/133.50 149.00/151.00 166.00/168.00 1100 112.00/114.00 131.50/133.50 149.50/151.50 166.50/168.50 1200 113.00/115.00 132.50/134.50 151.00/154.00 168.50/171.50 1300 113.00/115.00 132.50/134.50 150.50/152.50 168.00/170.00 1400 113.00/115.00 132.00/134.00 150.00/152.00 168.00/170.00 1500 111.50/113.50 131.00/133.00 148.50/150.50 165.00/167.00 1600 112.00/114.00 131.50/133.50 149.50/151.50 166.00/168.00 1715 111.00/113.00 129.50/131.50 147.00/149.00 163.50/165.50 (C1osing Dec 9) 1715 116.00/119.00 135.50/138.50 154.00/157.00 171.50/174.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 180.50/182.50 193.50/195.50 205.00/207.00 216.00/218.00 1100 181.50/183.50 194.00/196.00 205.00/207.00 216.00/218.00 1200 183.50/186.50 196.00/199.00 207.00/210.00 218.00/221.00 1300 182.50/184.50 195.00/197.00 206.50/208.50 217.50/219.50 1400 182.00/184.00 195.00/197.00 206.00/208.00 217.00/219.00 1500 179.50/181.50 192.50/194.50 204.00/206.00 215.00/217.00 1600 180.50/182.50 193.00/195.00 204.00/206.00 215.00/217.00 1715 177.50/179.50 190.00/192.00 201.00/203.00 211.50/213.50 (C1osing Dec 9) 1715 187.00/190.00 200.00/203.00 211.00/214.00 222.00/225.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.82% 6.22% 5.82% 5.71% 5.60% 5.39% 1100 6.91% 6.23% 5.81% 5.69% 5.59% 5.38% 1200 6.92% 6.29% 5.87% 5.74% 5.62% 5.42% 1300 6.89% 6.24% 5.85% 5.74% 5.62% 5.40% 1400 6.83% 6.19% 5.83% 5.74% 5.61% 5.39% 1500 6.98% 6.29% 5.86% 5.68% 5.54% 5.33% 1600 6.87% 6.19% 5.77% 5.66% 5.55% 5.35% 1715 6.87% 6.21% 5.77% 5.61% 5.47% 5.24% (C1osing Dec 9) 1715 7.22% 6.46% 6.04% 5.90% 5.79% 5.57% ---------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------ 1000 5.17% 4.97% 4.78% 4.58% 4.39% 4.23% 1100 5.17% 4.98% 4.79% 4.57% 4.38% 4.23% 1200 5.24% 5.04% 4.84% 4.62% 4.42% 4.27% 1300 5.20% 5.00% 4.80% 4.59% 4.40% 4.25% 1400 5.20% 5.00% 4.79% 4.58% 4.39% 4.24% 1500 5.11% 4.91% 4.72% 4.52% 4.34% 4.19% 1600 5.13% 4.93% 4.73% 4.52% 4.33% 4.19% 1715 5.04% 4.84% 4.64% 4.44% 4.25% 4.10% (C1osing Dec 9) 1715 5.37% 5.16% 4.96% 4.73% 4.52% 4.36% ----------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 52.8400/52.8500 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6636 9222 or E-mail: rru.data@reuters.com