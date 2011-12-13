Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.35/02.45 01.18/01.22 01.18/01.22 08.05% 08.09% 08.09% (Dec 12) 1000 02.30/02.60 01.15/01.30 01.15/01.30 08.04% 08.04% 08.04% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 17.50/18.25 44.50/46.00 65.00/66.50 85.00/87.00 1100 16.50/18.50 44.00/46.00 65.00/67.00 85.50/87.50 1200 17.25/18.00 44.50/45.50 65.50/67.00 86.00/88.00 1300 17.50/18.50 45.00/46.50 65.50/67.50 87.00/89.00 1400 17.50/19.00 45.50/47.50 67.00/69.00 88.00/90.00 1500 16.50/18.50 44.50/46.50 66.50/68.50 87.50/89.50 1600 17.00/19.00 45.00/47.00 67.50/69.50 89.00/91.00 1715 17.00/19.00 45.50/47.50 68.50/70.50 90.50/92.50 (C1osing Dec 12) 1715 18.00/19.00 45.00/46.50 65.50/67.50 86.00/88.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 110.50/112.50 129.50/131.50 146.50/148.50 161.50/163.50 1100 110.50/112.50 129.00/131.00 146.00/148.00 161.00/163.00 1200 110.00/112.00 128.50/130.50 145.50/147.50 160.50/162.50 1300 112.00/114.00 131.00/133.00 148.00/150.00 163.00/165.00 1400 113.50/116.50 132.00/135.00 149.50/152.50 165.50/168.50 1500 113.00/115.00 131.50/133.50 148.50/150.50 164.50/166.50 1600 115.00/117.00 134.00/136.00 151.50/153.50 168.00/170.00 1715 116.50/118.50 136.00/138.00 154.00/156.00 170.50/172.50 (C1osing Dec 12) 1715 111.00/113.00 129.50/131.50 147.00/149.00 163.50/165.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 174.50/176.50 186.50/188.50 197.50/199.50 207.50/209.50 1100 174.00/176.00 186.00/188.00 196.50/198.50 207.00/209.00 1200 173.50/175.50 185.00/187.00 195.50/197.50 205.50/207.50 1300 177.50/179.50 189.50/191.50 200.00/202.50 209.50/212.50 1400 179.00/182.00 190.50/193.50 201.00/204.00 211.50/214.50 1500 178.50/180.50 190.50/192.50 201.00/203.00 211.50/213.50 1600 182.50/184.50 194.50/196.50 205.50/207.50 216.50/218.50 1715 185.50/187.50 198.00/200.00 209.00/211.00 220.00/222.00 (C1osing Dec 12) 1715 177.50/179.50 190.00/192.00 201.00/203.00 211.50/213.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.91% 6.17% 5.71% 5.57% 5.44% 5.22% 1100 6.83% 6.16% 5.73% 5.57% 5.42% 5.19% 1200 6.83% 6.17% 5.75% 5.56% 5.39% 5.16% 1300 6.96% 6.22% 5.80% 5.65% 5.49% 5.25% 1400 7.08% 6.36% 5.90% 5.75% 5.58% 5.33% 1500 6.90% 6.28% 5.87% 5.71% 5.54% 5.29% 1600 7.01% 6.38% 5.97% 5.81% 5.65% 5.40% 1715 7.07% 6.46% 6.07% 5.90% 5.73% 5.48% (C1osing Dec 12) 1715 6.87% 6.21% 5.77% 5.61% 5.47% 5.24% ---------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------ 1000 4.98% 4.73% 4.52% 4.34% 4.15% 3.99% 1100 4.95% 4.71% 4.50% 4.31% 4.13% 3.97% 1200 4.93% 4.69% 4.47% 4.29% 4.10% 3.94% 1300 5.01% 4.78% 4.58% 4.39% 4.19% 4.02% 1400 5.10% 4.86% 4.63% 4.43% 4.23% 4.07% 1500 5.06% 4.83% 4.62% 4.42% 4.22% 4.06% 1600 5.17% 4.94% 4.72% 4.52% 4.33% 4.16% 1715 5.25% 5.02% 4.81% 4.60% 4.40% 4.23% (C1osing Dec 12) 1715 5.04% 4.84% 4.64% 4.44% 4.25% 4.10% ----------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 53.2200/53.2300 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6636 9222 or E-mail: rru.data@reuters.com