Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.30/02.70 01.15/01.35 01.15/01.35 07.83% 07.83% 07.83% (Dec 13) 1000 02.35/02.45 01.18/01.22 01.18/01.22 08.05% 08.09% 08.09% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 16.75/17.25 45.50/46.50 68.00/69.50 90.00/92.00 1100 16.00/18.00 45.00/47.00 68.00/70.00 91.00/93.00 1200 16.50/17.50 45.50/47.50 68.50/70.50 91.00/93.00 1300 16.50/17.25 45.50/46.50 69.00/70.50 92.00/94.00 1400 16.50/18.00 46.00/48.00 69.75/71.75 93.00/96.00 1500 16.75/17.75 46.00/48.00 70.50/72.50 94.50/96.50 1600 17.00/18.50 47.00/49.00 71.75/73.75 96.00/99.00 1715 17.00/19.00 47.50/49.50 72.50/74.50 97.50/99.50 (C1osing Dec 13) 1715 17.00/19.00 45.50/47.50 68.50/70.50 90.50/92.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 116.00/118.00 136.00/138.00 154.50/156.50 172.00/174.00 1100 117.50/119.50 137.50/139.50 156.00/158.00 173.00/175.00 1200 117.50/119.50 137.00/139.00 155.50/158.50 172.50/175.50 1300 118.50/120.50 138.50/140.50 157.00/159.00 174.00/176.00 1400 121.00/124.00 141.00/144.00 160.00/163.00 177.50/180.50 1500 122.50/124.50 143.00/145.00 162.50/164.50 181.00/183.00 1600 125.00/128.00 145.50/148.50 165.00/168.00 183.00/186.00 1715 126.50/128.50 147.50/149.50 167.00/169.00 185.50/187.50 (C1osing Dec 13) 1715 116.50/118.50 136.00/138.00 154.00/156.00 170.50/172.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 187.50/189.50 200.00/202.00 211.00/213.00 221.50/223.50 1100 188.00/190.00 200.50/202.50 212.00/214.00 223.00/225.00 1200 187.50/190.50 200.50/203.50 211.50/214.50 222.50/225.50 1300 189.50/191.50 201.50/203.50 212.50/214.50 223.00/225.00 1400 193.50/196.50 206.50/209.50 218.00/221.00 229.00/232.00 1500 197.00/199.00 210.50/212.50 222.00/224.00 233.50/235.50 1600 199.00/202.00 212.50/215.50 224.50/227.50 236.00/239.00 1715 202.00/204.00 215.50/217.50 227.50/229.50 239.00/241.00 (C1osing Dec 13) 1715 185.50/187.50 198.00/200.00 209.00/211.00 220.00/222.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.09% 6.43% 6.03% 5.87% 5.70% 5.46% 1100 7.09% 6.45% 6.08% 5.95% 5.77% 5.52% 1200 7.14% 6.49% 6.09% 5.94% 5.75% 5.51% 1300 7.07% 6.49% 6.14% 6.00% 5.81% 5.56% 1400 7.22% 6.59% 6.24% 6.13% 5.94% 5.67% 1500 7.23% 6.64% 6.30% 6.18% 6.00% 5.74% 1600 7.39% 6.76% 6.42% 6.32% 6.13% 5.85% 1715 7.47% 6.83% 6.48% 6.37% 6.18% 5.90% (C1osing Dec 13) 1715 7.07% 6.46% 6.07% 5.90% 5.73% 5.48% ---------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------ 1000 5.27% 5.05% 4.84% 4.62% 4.41% 4.23% 1100 5.31% 5.07% 4.85% 4.64% 4.44% 4.27% 1200 5.30% 5.07% 4.85% 4.64% 4.43% 4.26% 1300 5.34% 5.11% 4.88% 4.65% 4.44% 4.26% 1400 5.45% 5.22% 5.00% 4.78% 4.56% 4.38% 1500 5.54% 5.30% 5.08% 4.86% 4.64% 4.45% 1600 5.62% 5.37% 5.14% 4.92% 4.70% 4.51% 1715 5.67% 5.43% 5.20% 4.97% 4.75% 4.55% (C1osing Dec 13) 1715 5.25% 5.02% 4.81% 4.60% 4.40% 4.23% ----------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 53.7000/53.7200 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6636 9222 or E-mail: rru.data@reuters.com