Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 04.40/05.45 01.15/01.35 03.25/04.10 07.54% 07.89% 07.43% (Dec 14) 1000 02.30/02.70 01.15/01.35 01.15/01.35 07.83% 07.83% 07.83% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 14.50/16.00 46.50/48.50 73.00/75.00 98.50/100.50 1100 14.00/15.50 47.50/50.50 74.50/77.50 100.50/103.50 1200 13.75/15.25 48.00/50.00 74.50/76.50 100.50/102.50 1300 13.00/15.00 47.00/49.00 73.50/75.50 99.00/101.00 1400 13.50/15.50 47.50/50.50 74.00/77.00 100.00/103.00 1500 13.25/14.75 46.50/48.50 73.00/75.00 99.00/101.00 1600 13.75/15.25 47.75/49.75 74.50/76.50 100.50/102.50 1715 13.00/15.00 46.50/48.50 74.50/76.50 101.00/103.00 (C1osing Dec 14) 1715 17.00/19.00 47.50/49.50 72.50/74.50 97.50/99.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 128.50/130.50 151.00/154.00 172.50/175.50 192.00/195.00 1100 131.50/134.50 153.50/156.50 174.00/177.00 193.00/196.00 1200 131.00/133.00 152.50/155.50 173.00/176.00 192.00/195.00 1300 129.00/131.00 150.00/152.00 170.00/172.00 189.00/191.00 1400 130.00/133.00 151.00/154.00 171.00/174.00 190.50/193.50 1500 129.00/131.00 150.00/153.00 169.50/172.50 188.50/191.50 1600 130.50/132.50 151.50/154.50 171.50/174.50 190.50/193.50 1715 131.00/133.00 152.50/154.50 172.50/174.50 192.00/194.00 (C1osing Dec 14) 1715 126.50/128.50 147.50/149.50 167.00/169.00 185.50/187.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 210.00/213.00 225.50/228.50 238.50/241.50 250.50/253.50 1100 210.00/213.00 226.00/229.00 240.00/243.00 253.50/256.50 1200 209.00/212.00 224.50/227.50 238.00/241.00 251.00/254.00 1300 206.00/208.00 221.00/223.00 234.00/236.00 247.00/249.00 1400 207.50/210.50 223.00/226.00 236.00/239.00 249.00/252.00 1500 205.50/208.50 220.50/223.50 233.50/236.50 246.00/249.00 1600 207.50/210.50 223.00/226.00 236.50/239.50 249.50/252.50 1715 209.00/211.00 224.50/226.50 237.50/239.50 250.00/252.00 (C1osing Dec 14) 1715 202.00/204.00 215.50/217.50 227.50/229.50 239.00/241.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.69% 7.01% 6.67% 6.56% 6.34% 6.13% 1100 7.85% 7.21% 6.84% 6.73% 6.47% 6.20% 1200 7.83% 7.17% 6.80% 6.68% 6.42% 6.16% 1300 7.66% 7.07% 6.71% 6.59% 6.31% 6.04% 1400 7.87% 7.21% 6.83% 6.70% 6.40% 6.12% 1500 7.66% 7.08% 6.76% 6.65% 6.38% 6.10% 1600 7.86% 7.22% 6.86% 6.72% 6.43% 6.16% 1715 7.67% 7.21% 6.90% 6.77% 6.48% 6.19% (C1osing Dec 14) 1715 7.47% 6.83% 6.48% 6.37% 6.18% 5.90% ---------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------ 1000 5.88% 5.63% 5.43% 5.19% 4.96% 4.75% 1100 5.92% 5.64% 5.44% 5.22% 5.01% 4.85% 1200 5.89% 5.61% 5.40% 5.18% 4.96% 4.80% 1300 5.78% 5.52% 5.31% 5.08% 4.87% 4.72% 1400 5.86% 5.60% 5.39% 5.16% 4.95% 4.79% 1500 5.84% 5.57% 5.36% 5.13% 4.91% 4.76% 1600 5.89% 5.61% 5.41% 5.18% 4.97% 4.81% 1715 5.93% 5.66% 5.45% 5.22% 4.99% 4.83% (C1osing Dec 14) 1715 5.67% 5.43% 5.20% 4.97% 4.75% 4.55% ----------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 53.6400/53.6500 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6636 9222 or E-mail: rru.data@reuters.com