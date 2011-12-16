Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 04.90/05.30 03.70/03.90 01.20/01.40 08.56% 08.62% 08.38% (Dec 15) 1000 04.40/05.45 01.15/01.35 03.25/04.10 07.54% 07.89% 07.43% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 10.00/13.00 39.00/43.00 64.50/68.50 89.50/93.50 1100 11.00/13.00 42.00/44.00 68.00/72.00 94.00/98.00 1200 11.00/14.00 42.00/46.00 69.00/74.00 95.00/100.00 1300 11.50/13.50 43.50/45.50 70.00/73.00 96.50/99.50 1400 11.50/13.50 43.50/45.50 71.00/73.00 97.00/100.00 1500 11.00/13.00 42.50/44.50 69.00/72.00 94.50/97.50 1600 11.00/13.00 43.00/46.00 70.50/73.50 96.50/99.50 1715 11.50/13.50 43.50/45.50 71.50/73.50 97.50/100.50 (C1osing Dec 15) 1715 13.00/15.00 46.50/48.50 74.50/76.50 101.00/103.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 117.50/121.50 137.50/141.50 156.00/160.00 173.00/177.00 1100 124.00/128.00 145.00/149.00 164.00/168.00 182.00/186.00 1200 124.50/129.50 144.50/149.50 163.00/168.00 180.50/185.50 1300 126.00/129.00 147.00/150.00 166.50/169.50 185.00/188.00 1400 126.50/129.50 147.50/150.50 166.50/169.50 185.00/188.00 1500 123.50/127.50 144.00/148.00 163.50/168.50 181.50/186.50 1600 125.00/129.00 145.50/149.50 164.50/168.50 182.50/187.50 1715 126.00/129.00 146.50/149.50 165.50/168.50 183.50/186.50 (C1osing Dec 15) 1715 131.00/133.00 152.50/154.50 172.50/174.50 192.00/194.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 188.00/192.00 201.50/205.50 213.50/217.50 225.00/229.00 1100 198.00/202.00 213.00/217.00 226.00/230.00 238.00/242.00 1200 196.50/201.50 210.50/215.50 223.00/228.00 235.00/240.00 1300 201.50/204.50 216.00/219.00 229.00/232.00 241.00/244.00 1400 201.50/204.50 216.50/219.50 229.00/232.00 241.00/244.00 1500 197.50/202.50 211.50/216.50 224.00/229.00 236.00/241.00 1600 198.50/203.50 213.50/218.50 225.00/230.00 237.00/242.00 1715 199.50/202.50 214.00/217.00 226.00/229.00 238.00/241.00 (C1osing Dec 15) 1715 209.00/211.00 224.50/226.50 237.50/239.50 250.00/252.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.95% 6.59% 6.38% 6.33% 6.07% 5.81% 1100 7.23% 6.88% 6.65% 6.61% 6.35% 6.06% 1200 7.39% 7.01% 6.74% 6.65% 6.34% 6.03% 1300 7.47% 7.02% 6.77% 6.68% 6.40% 6.11% 1400 7.46% 7.06% 6.80% 6.71% 6.42% 6.12% 1500 7.28% 6.91% 6.64% 6.56% 6.29% 6.03% 1600 7.43% 7.07% 6.78% 6.66% 6.36% 6.07% 1715 7.48% 7.12% 6.86% 6.72% 6.40% 6.10% (C1osing Dec 15) 1715 7.67% 7.21% 6.90% 6.77% 6.48% 6.19% ---------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------ 1000 5.55% 5.28% 5.07% 4.83% 4.64% 4.51% 1100 5.79% 5.51% 5.31% 5.07% 4.87% 4.72% 1200 5.74% 5.46% 5.25% 5.00% 4.80% 4.63% 1300 5.84% 5.57% 5.36% 5.11% 4.90% 4.72% 1400 5.84% 5.57% 5.37% 5.11% 4.90% 4.72% 1500 5.76% 5.49% 5.27% 5.02% 4.82% 4.65% 1600 5.80% 5.52% 5.31% 5.05% 4.84% 4.67% 1715 5.81% 5.54% 5.32% 5.06% 4.85% 4.68% (C1osing Dec 15) 1715 5.93% 5.66% 5.45% 5.22% 4.99% 4.83% ----------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 52.7000/52.7200 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6636 9222 or E-mail: rru.data@reuters.com