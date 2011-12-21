Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.50/02.90 01.25/01.45 01.25/01.45 08.61% 08.61% 08.61% (Dec 19) 1000 02.55/02.85 01.30/01.45 01.25/01.40 08.76% 08.93% 08.58% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 10.00/12.00 47.00/49.00 78.50/80.50 108.50/111.50 1100 10.00/12.00 46.50/48.50 76.50/78.50 105.50/108.50 1200 09.50/11.50 47.00/49.00 76.50/79.50 106.50/109.50 1300 08.50/11.50 44.50/48.50 74.50/78.50 104.00/108.00 1400 10.00/11.50 46.50/48.50 76.50/78.50 106.00/109.00 1500 10.50/11.00 46.00/47.50 76.00/78.00 106.00/108.00 1600 09.75/11.75 46.25/48.25 76.50/79.50 106.50/109.50 1715 10.25/11.25 47.50/49.50 78.25/80.25 108.50/111.50 (C1osing Dec 19) 1715 10.50/13.50 46.50/50.50 77.00/81.00 107.00/111.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 140.50/143.50 163.00/166.00 184.00/187.00 204.50/207.50 1100 137.00/140.00 158.50/161.50 179.00/182.00 198.50/201.50 1200 137.00/141.00 158.50/162.50 179.00/183.00 198.50/202.50 1300 134.50/138.50 156.00/160.00 176.00/180.00 195.00/199.00 1400 137.00/140.00 158.50/161.50 179.00/182.00 198.00/201.00 1500 137.00/139.00 158.50/160.50 179.00/181.00 199.00/201.00 1600 137.50/141.50 159.00/163.00 179.50/183.50 199.00/203.00 1715 140.00/143.00 162.00/166.00 182.50/186.50 202.00/206.00 (C1osing Dec 19) 1715 137.50/141.50 159.00/163.00 179.50/183.50 199.00/203.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 222.50/225.50 239.50/242.50 253.50/256.50 267.00/270.00 1100 216.00/219.00 232.50/235.50 246.50/249.50 260.00/263.00 1200 216.50/220.50 233.00/237.00 247.00/251.00 260.00/264.00 1300 212.50/216.50 228.50/232.50 242.00/246.00 255.00/259.00 1400 216.00/219.00 232.00/235.00 246.00/249.00 259.00/262.00 1500 217.00/219.00 233.50/235.50 247.50/249.50 261.00/263.00 1600 217.00/221.00 233.00/237.00 247.00/251.00 260.00/264.00 1715 220.00/224.00 236.00/240.00 250.00/254.00 263.00/267.00 (C1osing Dec 19) 1715 216.50/220.50 233.00/237.00 246.00/250.00 259.00/263.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.34% 7.99% 7.71% 7.55% 7.16% 6.79% 1100 8.25% 7.79% 7.49% 7.35% 6.96% 6.60% 1200 8.31% 7.86% 7.57% 7.39% 6.99% 6.62% 1300 8.04% 7.69% 7.42% 7.25% 6.87% 6.51% 1400 8.24% 7.80% 7.52% 7.36% 6.96% 6.60% 1500 8.12% 7.74% 7.49% 7.33% 6.94% 6.58% 1600 8.20% 7.83% 7.56% 7.41% 7.01% 6.64% 1715 8.43% 8.00% 7.72% 7.54% 7.15% 6.77% (C1osing Dec 19) 1715 8.25% 7.87% 7.60% 7.39% 7.01% 6.64% ---------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------ 1000 6.46% 6.17% 5.93% 5.67% 5.42% 5.20% 1100 6.27% 5.99% 5.75% 5.51% 5.27% 5.05% 1200 6.29% 6.02% 5.78% 5.53% 5.29% 5.07% 1300 6.18% 5.91% 5.67% 5.42% 5.19% 4.97% 1400 6.26% 5.99% 5.74% 5.50% 5.26% 5.04% 1500 6.27% 6.00% 5.77% 5.52% 5.29% 5.07% 1600 6.31% 6.03% 5.78% 5.53% 5.29% 5.07% 1715 6.42% 6.13% 5.87% 5.62% 5.37% 5.14% (C1osing Dec 19) 1715 6.31% 6.03% 5.80% 5.52% 5.29% 5.08% ----------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 52.8700/52.8800 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6636 9222 or E-mail: rru.data@reuters.com