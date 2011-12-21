Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.50/03.00 01.25/01.50 01.25/01.50 08.65% 08.65% 08.65% (Dec 20) 1000 02.50/02.90 01.25/01.45 01.25/01.45 08.61% 08.61% 08.61% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 09.00/10.00 47.00/49.00 78.50/80.50 109.50/112.50 1100 09.00/10.50 46.50/48.50 78.00/80.00 109.00/112.00 1200 09.00/11.00 47.00/49.00 78.00/80.00 108.50/111.50 1300 08.50/10.50 46.50/49.00 78.00/81.00 109.00/112.00 1400 09.00/11.00 47.00/49.00 78.50/81.50 109.50/112.50 1500 09.00/11.00 47.00/49.50 78.50/81.50 109.50/112.50 1600 09.50/11.50 48.00/50.00 79.50/81.50 110.50/113.50 1715 09.00/11.00 47.50/49.50 79.00/81.00 109.50/111.50 (C1osing Dec 20) 1715 10.25/11.25 47.50/49.50 78.25/80.25 108.50/111.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 142.50/145.50 165.50/169.50 187.50/191.50 208.50/212.50 1100 141.00/144.00 164.00/167.00 186.00/189.00 207.00/210.00 1200 141.00/144.00 164.50/167.50 187.50/190.50 208.00/211.00 1300 141.50/144.50 165.00/168.00 187.00/190.00 208.00/211.00 1400 141.50/145.50 164.50/168.50 186.50/190.50 207.50/211.50 1500 142.00/145.00 165.50/168.50 187.50/190.50 208.50/211.50 1600 143.00/146.00 166.00/169.00 188.00/191.00 209.00/212.00 1715 141.50/143.50 164.50/166.50 186.50/188.50 207.50/209.50 (C1osing Dec 20) 1715 140.00/143.00 162.00/166.00 182.50/186.50 202.00/206.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 228.00/232.00 245.00/249.00 259.50/263.50 273.00/277.00 1100 227.00/230.00 244.00/247.00 258.50/261.50 272.00/275.00 1200 227.50/230.50 245.50/248.50 260.00/263.00 273.50/276.50 1300 227.50/230.50 245.00/248.00 259.50/262.50 273.00/276.00 1400 227.00/231.00 244.00/248.00 258.50/262.50 272.00/276.00 1500 228.00/231.00 244.00/247.00 258.50/261.50 272.00/275.00 1600 228.50/231.50 245.50/248.50 259.50/262.50 273.00/276.00 1715 226.50/228.50 243.50/245.50 258.00/260.00 271.50/273.50 (C1osing Dec 20) 1715 220.00/224.00 236.00/240.00 250.00/254.00 263.00/267.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.57% 8.15% 7.86% 7.75% 7.35% 6.98% 1100 8.49% 8.09% 7.82% 7.67% 7.26% 6.90% 1200 8.61% 8.11% 7.81% 7.68% 7.29% 6.96% 1300 8.54% 8.15% 7.84% 7.71% 7.32% 6.95% 1400 8.61% 8.20% 7.88% 7.74% 7.32% 6.95% 1500 8.66% 8.22% 7.89% 7.74% 7.35% 6.97% 1600 8.83% 8.30% 7.97% 7.82% 7.39% 7.01% 1715 8.72% 8.24% 7.87% 7.71% 7.30% 6.93% (C1osing Dec 20) 1715 8.43% 8.00% 7.72% 7.54% 7.15% 6.77% ---------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------ 1000 6.67% 6.38% 6.13% 5.85% 5.60% 5.39% 1100 6.60% 6.33% 6.09% 5.82% 5.57% 5.36% 1200 6.65% 6.36% 6.14% 5.86% 5.61% 5.40% 1300 6.65% 6.36% 6.13% 5.85% 5.60% 5.39% 1400 6.65% 6.36% 6.12% 5.84% 5.59% 5.38% 1500 6.67% 6.38% 6.11% 5.83% 5.58% 5.38% 1600 6.70% 6.41% 6.16% 5.87% 5.62% 5.41% 1715 6.63% 6.34% 6.10% 5.82% 5.57% 5.37% (C1osing Dec 20) 1715 6.42% 6.13% 5.87% 5.62% 5.37% 5.14% ----------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 52.5000/52.5200 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6636 9222 or E-mail: rru.data@reuters.com