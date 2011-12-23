Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 06.85/07.55 01.35/01.55 05.50/06.00 09.47% 09.33% 09.51% (Dec 21) 1000 02.50/03.00 01.25/01.50 01.25/01.50 08.65% 08.65% 08.65% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 04.00/05.00 42.50/44.00 74.00/76.00 104.50/107.50 1100 04.00/06.00 42.00/44.00 73.00/76.00 104.00/107.00 1200 04.00/05.00 42.50/44.50 73.50/75.50 104.00/107.00 1300 04.00/04.75 43.00/45.00 74.00/76.00 104.50/107.50 1400 03.50/05.50 42.50/44.50 74.00/77.00 105.00/108.00 1500 03.50/05.50 43.00/45.00 74.00/76.00 104.50/107.50 1600 04.00/05.00 43.50/45.50 74.50/76.50 105.00/108.00 1715 04.25/05.00 44.00/45.50 75.00/76.50 105.50/107.50 (C1osing Dec 21) 1715 09.00/11.00 47.50/49.50 79.00/81.00 109.50/111.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 136.50/139.50 159.50/162.50 181.50/184.50 202.50/205.50 1100 136.00/140.00 159.00/163.00 180.50/184.50 201.50/205.50 1200 136.00/139.00 159.00/162.00 181.50/184.50 202.50/205.50 1300 136.50/139.50 159.50/163.50 181.50/185.50 202.50/206.50 1400 137.00/141.00 160.00/164.00 182.00/186.00 203.00/207.00 1500 136.50/139.50 160.00/163.00 183.00/186.00 204.00/207.00 1600 137.00/140.00 160.50/163.50 183.00/186.00 204.00/207.00 1715 137.50/139.50 161.00/163.00 183.00/186.00 204.00/207.00 (C1osing Dec 21) 1715 141.50/143.50 164.50/166.50 186.50/188.50 207.50/209.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 222.00/225.00 239.00/242.00 253.50/256.50 267.00/270.00 1100 221.00/225.00 238.00/242.00 252.50/256.50 266.00/270.00 1200 221.50/224.50 238.50/241.50 253.00/256.00 266.50/269.50 1300 222.00/226.00 239.00/243.00 253.50/257.50 267.00/271.00 1400 222.00/226.00 239.00/243.00 253.50/257.50 267.00/271.00 1500 223.50/226.50 240.50/243.50 255.00/258.00 268.50/271.50 1600 223.50/226.50 240.50/243.50 255.00/258.00 268.50/271.50 1715 223.50/226.50 240.00/243.00 254.50/257.50 268.00/271.00 (C1osing Dec 21) 1715 226.50/228.50 243.50/245.50 258.00/260.00 271.50/273.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.56% 8.12% 7.82% 7.64% 7.16% 6.86% 1100 8.54% 8.07% 7.78% 7.65% 7.17% 6.84% 1200 8.62% 8.07% 7.78% 7.62% 7.14% 6.86% 1300 8.71% 8.13% 7.82% 7.65% 7.18% 6.88% 1400 8.63% 8.19% 7.87% 7.71% 7.22% 6.91% 1500 8.73% 8.14% 7.84% 7.66% 7.20% 6.93% 1600 8.82% 8.19% 7.87% 7.68% 7.21% 6.92% 1715 8.87% 8.22% 7.87% 7.68% 7.21% 6.92% (C1osing Dec 21) 1715 8.72% 8.24% 7.87% 7.71% 7.30% 6.93% ---------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------ 1000 6.54% 6.26% 6.03% 5.72% 5.50% 5.30% 1100 6.52% 6.25% 6.02% 5.71% 5.49% 5.26% 1200 6.54% 6.25% 6.02% 5.71% 5.49% 5.26% 1300 6.55% 6.28% 6.04% 5.74% 5.51% 5.28% 1400 6.58% 6.29% 6.05% 5.74% 5.52% 5.29% 1500 6.60% 6.32% 6.08% 5.77% 5.54% 5.31% 1600 6.59% 6.31% 6.08% 5.76% 5.53% 5.30% 1715 6.59% 6.31% 6.06% 5.75% 5.52% 5.29% (C1osing Dec 21) 1715 6.63% 6.34% 6.10% 5.82% 5.57% 5.37% ----------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 52.7300/52.7400 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6636 9222 or E-mail: rru.data@reuters.com