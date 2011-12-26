Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 05.25/06.25 05.25/06.25 xx.xx/xx.xx 09.09% 09.09% xx.xx% (Dec 22) 1000 06.85/07.55 01.35/01.55 05.50/06.00 09.47% 09.33% 09.51% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 04.00/05.00 43.00/45.00 73.50/76.50 103.00/105.00 1100 03.00/05.00 42.50/44.50 73.00/76.00 102.50/105.50 1200 03.00/05.00 42.50/45.00 72.00/75.00 101.00/104.00 1300 03.75/05.25 43.25/45.25 73.25/75.25 102.25/104.25 1400 03.50/05.50 43.50/45.50 73.00/76.00 102.00/105.00 1500 03.50/05.50 42.50/44.50 71.50/73.50 100.00/103.00 1600 03.75/04.50 42.00/44.00 70.50/72.50 98.50/101.50 1715 03.00/05.00 41.50/43.50 70.50/72.50 98.50/100.50 (C1osing Dec 22) 1715 04.25/05.00 44.00/45.50 75.00/76.50 105.50/107.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 134.50/138.50 157.00/161.00 178.00/182.00 198.00/202.00 1100 133.50/137.50 156.00/160.00 177.00/181.00 197.00/201.00 1200 131.50/134.50 153.00/156.00 173.00/176.00 193.00/196.00 1300 133.25/135.25 155.25/157.25 176.25/179.25 196.25/199.25 1400 132.50/136.50 154.50/158.50 175.50/179.50 195.50/199.50 1500 130.00/133.00 152.00/155.00 173.00/176.00 192.00/195.00 1600 129.00/132.00 150.00/153.00 170.00/173.00 189.00/192.00 1715 129.00/131.00 150.50/152.50 171.00/173.00 190.00/192.00 (C1osing Dec 22) 1715 137.50/139.50 161.00/163.00 183.00/186.00 204.00/207.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 216.50/220.50 232.50/236.50 247.00/251.00 260.00/264.00 1100 215.50/219.50 231.50/235.50 245.50/249.50 258.50/262.50 1200 211.00/214.00 227.00/230.00 241.00/244.00 254.00/257.00 1300 214.25/217.25 230.25/233.25 244.25/247.25 257.25/260.25 1400 213.50/217.50 230.00/234.00 244.00/248.00 257.00/261.00 1500 210.00/213.00 226.00/229.00 240.00/243.00 253.00/256.00 1600 206.50/209.50 222.00/225.00 236.00/239.00 249.00/252.00 1715 208.00/210.00 224.00/226.00 238.00/240.00 251.00/253.00 (C1osing Dec 22) 1715 223.50/226.50 240.00/243.00 254.50/257.50 268.00/271.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.73% 8.14% 7.69% 7.57% 7.08% 6.76% 1100 8.61% 8.08% 7.69% 7.52% 7.04% 6.72% 1200 8.66% 7.98% 7.58% 7.38% 6.88% 6.55% 1300 8.78% 8.06% 7.64% 7.45% 6.96% 6.67% 1400 8.82% 8.08% 7.65% 7.46% 6.97% 6.66% 1500 8.62% 7.86% 7.49% 7.29% 6.83% 6.54% 1600 8.50% 7.75% 7.38% 7.22% 6.74% 6.42% 1715 8.38% 7.73% 7.32% 7.18% 6.72% 6.42% (C1osing Dec 22) 1715 8.87% 8.22% 7.87% 7.68% 7.21% 6.92% ---------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------ 1000 6.42% 6.13% 5.89% 5.60% 5.37% 5.15% 1100 6.39% 6.10% 5.86% 5.56% 5.34% 5.12% 1200 6.24% 5.96% 5.74% 5.45% 5.24% 5.03% 1300 6.35% 6.06% 5.82% 5.52% 5.31% 5.09% 1400 6.33% 6.04% 5.82% 5.52% 5.31% 5.09% 1500 6.21% 5.93% 5.71% 5.42% 5.21% 5.01% 1600 6.10% 5.83% 5.60% 5.33% 5.13% 4.93% 1715 6.10% 5.84% 5.62% 5.35% 5.14% 4.94% (C1osing Dec 22) 1715 6.59% 6.31% 6.06% 5.75% 5.52% 5.29% ----------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 52.9600/52.9675 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6636 9222 or E-mail: rru.data@reuters.com