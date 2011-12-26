Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 xx.xx/xx.xx xx.xx/xx.xx 01.20/01.50 xx.xx% xx.xx% 08.29% (Dec 23) 1000 05.25/06.25 05.25/06.25 xx.xx/xx.xx 09.09% 09.09% xx.xx% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 02.50/03.50 41.00/43.00 70.00/72.00 98.00/100.00 1100 02.00/04.00 40.50/42.50 69.50/72.50 98.00/101.00 1200 02.50/03.50 41.00/43.00 69.50/71.50 98.00/101.00 1300 02.50/03.50 40.00/42.00 69.50/71.50 97.50/99.50 1400 02.00/04.00 40.50/42.50 69.50/72.50 98.50/101.50 1500 02.00/03.50 40.75/42.75 69.50/71.50 97.50/99.50 1600 02.00/03.50 40.50/42.50 69.50/71.50 98.00/100.00 1715 02.00/03.50 40.50/42.50 69.00/71.00 96.50/98.50 (C1osing Dec 23) 1715 03.00/05.00 41.50/43.50 70.50/72.50 98.50/100.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 129.00/131.00 150.50/152.50 171.00/173.00 190.00/192.00 1100 129.00/132.00 150.50/153.50 171.00/174.00 190.00/193.00 1200 129.00/132.00 150.50/153.50 170.50/173.50 189.50/192.50 1300 128.00/130.00 149.50/151.50 170.00/172.00 189.00/191.00 1400 128.50/131.50 150.00/153.00 170.50/173.50 189.50/192.50 1500 128.50/130.50 150.00/152.00 170.50/172.50 189.50/192.50 1600 128.50/130.50 150.00/152.00 170.50/172.50 189.50/191.50 1715 127.00/129.00 148.50/150.50 169.00/171.00 188.00/190.00 (C1osing Dec 23) 1715 129.00/131.00 150.50/152.50 171.00/173.00 190.00/192.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 207.50/209.50 223.50/225.50 238.00/240.00 251.00/253.00 1100 207.50/210.50 223.50/226.50 238.00/241.00 251.00/254.00 1200 207.00/210.00 223.00/226.00 237.00/240.00 250.00/253.00 1300 206.50/208.50 222.50/224.50 237.00/239.00 250.00/252.00 1400 207.00/210.00 223.00/226.00 237.50/240.50 250.50/253.50 1500 207.00/210.00 223.00/226.00 237.50/240.50 250.50/253.50 1600 206.50/208.50 222.50/224.50 237.00/239.00 250.00/252.00 1715 205.50/207.50 221.50/223.50 235.50/237.50 248.50/250.50 (C1osing Dec 23) 1715 208.00/210.00 224.00/226.00 238.00/240.00 251.00/253.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.53% 7.80% 7.37% 7.24% 6.77% 6.46% 1100 8.43% 7.79% 7.40% 7.26% 6.80% 6.48% 1200 8.54% 7.75% 7.41% 7.27% 6.80% 6.47% 1300 8.35% 7.75% 7.35% 7.20% 6.74% 6.44% 1400 8.44% 7.80% 7.45% 7.25% 6.78% 6.47% 1500 8.50% 7.76% 7.35% 7.23% 6.77% 6.46% 1600 8.44% 7.75% 7.37% 7.22% 6.76% 6.45% 1715 8.45% 7.71% 7.28% 7.15% 6.70% 6.40% (C1osing Dec 23) 1715 8.38% 7.73% 7.32% 7.18% 6.72% 6.42% ---------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------ 1000 6.12% 5.85% 5.64% 5.37% 5.15% 4.96% 1100 6.13% 5.86% 5.65% 5.38% 5.16% 4.97% 1200 6.12% 5.86% 5.64% 5.37% 5.15% 4.95% 1300 6.09% 5.84% 5.62% 5.36% 5.14% 4.95% 1400 6.12% 5.86% 5.64% 5.38% 5.16% 4.96% 1500 6.13% 5.86% 5.65% 5.38% 5.17% 4.97% 1600 6.10% 5.83% 5.62% 5.36% 5.14% 4.94% 1715 6.07% 5.81% 5.60% 5.33% 5.12% 4.92% (C1osing Dec 23) 1715 6.10% 5.84% 5.62% 5.35% 5.14% 4.94% ----------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 52.7100/52.7300 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6636 9222 or E-mail: rru.data@reuters.com