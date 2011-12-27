Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.30/02.90 01.15/01.45 01.15/01.45 07.94% 07.94% 07.94% (Dec 26) 1000 xx.xx/xx.xx xx.xx/xx.xx 01.20/01.50 xx.xx% xx.xx% 08.29% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 00.25/01.25 39.00/41.00 67.50/70.50 95.00/98.00 1100 00.50/01.50 39.50/41.50 68.00/71.00 95.50/98.50 1200 00.50/01.50 39.50/41.50 68.00/71.00 95.00/98.00 1300 00.75/01.75 40.50/42.50 68.75/71.75 96.00/99.00 1400 01.00/02.00 41.50/43.50 70.00/73.00 97.50/100.50 1500 01.00/02.00 41.50/43.50 70.00/73.00 97.50/100.50 1600 01.00/03.00 41.50/44.50 69.50/72.00 97.00/100.00 1715 00.50/01.50 42.00/44.00 70.00/73.00 97.00/100.00 (C1osing Dec 26) 1715 02.00/03.50 40.50/42.50 69.00/71.00 96.50/98.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 125.50/128.50 146.50/149.50 167.00/170.00 185.50/188.50 1100 126.00/129.00 147.50/150.50 168.00/171.00 186.50/189.50 1200 125.50/128.50 147.00/150.00 167.50/170.50 186.50/189.50 1300 127.00/130.00 148.50/151.50 169.00/172.00 188.50/191.50 1400 129.00/132.00 152.00/155.00 173.50/176.50 193.50/196.50 1500 129.00/132.00 152.00/155.00 173.50/176.50 193.50/196.50 1600 128.50/131.50 151.00/155.00 172.50/176.50 192.50/196.50 1715 128.00/131.00 150.50/153.50 172.00/175.00 192.00/195.00 (C1osing Dec 26) 1715 127.00/129.00 148.50/150.50 169.00/171.00 188.00/190.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 202.50/205.50 218.00/221.00 232.00/235.00 245.00/248.00 1100 204.00/207.00 220.00/223.00 234.00/237.00 247.00/250.00 1200 204.00/207.00 220.00/223.00 234.00/237.00 247.00/250.00 1300 206.50/209.50 222.50/225.50 237.00/240.00 250.00/253.00 1400 212.50/215.50 229.50/232.50 244.00/247.00 257.00/260.00 1500 212.50/215.50 229.50/232.50 244.00/247.00 257.00/260.00 1600 211.00/215.00 227.50/231.50 242.50/246.50 256.00/260.00 1715 210.50/213.50 227.00/230.00 242.00/245.00 255.00/258.00 (C1osing Dec 26) 1715 205.50/207.50 221.50/223.50 235.50/237.50 248.50/250.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.36% 7.68% 7.25% 7.13% 6.66% 6.36% 1100 8.47% 7.74% 7.29% 7.16% 6.70% 6.39% 1200 8.47% 7.74% 7.25% 7.12% 6.68% 6.37% 1300 8.67% 7.81% 7.32% 7.21% 6.74% 6.43% 1400 8.88% 7.95% 7.43% 7.31% 6.89% 6.59% 1500 8.88% 7.95% 7.43% 7.32% 6.90% 6.59% 1600 8.98% 7.86% 7.38% 7.28% 6.86% 6.57% 1715 8.97% 7.94% 7.38% 7.25% 6.82% 6.53% (C1osing Dec 26) 1715 8.45% 7.71% 7.28% 7.15% 6.70% 6.40% ---------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------ 1000 6.01% 5.74% 5.53% 5.27% 5.06% 4.85% 1100 6.05% 5.78% 5.58% 5.31% 5.10% 4.89% 1200 6.04% 5.78% 5.58% 5.31% 5.09% 4.88% 1300 6.10% 5.85% 5.64% 5.37% 5.15% 4.94% 1400 6.26% 6.01% 5.81% 5.53% 5.29% 5.07% 1500 6.26% 6.01% 5.81% 5.53% 5.30% 5.07% 1600 6.24% 5.98% 5.77% 5.50% 5.28% 5.05% 1715 6.20% 5.95% 5.74% 5.47% 5.25% 5.02% (C1osing Dec 26) 1715 6.07% 5.81% 5.60% 5.33% 5.12% 4.92% ----------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 53.0200/53.0400 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6636 9222 or E-mail: rru.data@reuters.com