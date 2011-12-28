Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.30/02.90 01.15/01.45 01.15/01.45 07.89% 07.89% 07.89% (Dec 27) 1000 02.30/02.90 01.15/01.45 01.15/01.45 07.94% 07.94% 07.94% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 42.00/44.00 70.50/73.50 98.00/101.00 129.00/132.00 1100 42.00/44.00 71.00/74.00 99.00/102.00 131.00/134.00 1200 41.50/43.50 71.00/73.00 98.50/100.50 129.50/131.50 1300 41.00/43.00 69.50/72.50 97.50/100.50 129.00/132.00 1400 41.00/43.00 69.00/72.00 96.00/99.00 126.50/129.50 1500 40.50/42.50 68.50/71.50 95.50/98.50 126.50/129.50 1600 41.00/43.00 69.00/72.00 96.00/99.50 127.00/130.00 1715 41.00/43.00 69.00/72.00 96.00/99.00 127.00/130.00 (C1osing Dec 27) 1715 42.00/44.00 70.00/73.00 97.00/100.00 128.00/131.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 152.00/155.00 174.00/177.00 194.00/197.00 212.50/215.50 1100 154.50/157.50 176.50/179.50 196.50/199.50 215.00/218.00 1200 153.00/155.00 175.00/177.00 196.00/198.00 214.50/216.50 1300 152.00/155.00 173.50/176.50 194.00/197.00 212.50/215.50 1400 149.00/152.00 170.50/173.50 191.00/194.00 209.50/212.50 1500 149.50/152.50 171.00/174.00 191.50/194.50 210.00/213.00 1600 150.50/153.50 172.50/175.50 193.50/196.50 212.50/215.50 1715 150.50/153.50 172.50/175.50 193.50/196.50 212.50/215.50 (C1osing Dec 27) 1715 150.50/153.50 172.00/175.00 192.00/195.00 210.50/213.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 229.00/232.00 244.00/247.00 257.50/260.50 270.50/273.50 1100 232.00/235.00 247.50/250.50 261.00/264.00 274.00/277.00 1200 231.50/233.50 247.00/249.00 260.50/262.50 273.00/275.00 1300 229.00/232.00 244.50/247.50 258.00/261.00 271.00/274.00 1400 226.00/229.00 241.50/244.50 255.00/258.00 268.00/271.00 1500 226.50/229.50 242.00/245.00 255.50/258.50 268.50/271.50 1600 230.00/233.00 245.50/248.50 259.50/262.50 272.50/275.50 1715 230.00/233.00 245.50/248.50 259.50/262.50 272.50/275.50 (C1osing Dec 27) 1715 227.00/230.00 242.00/245.00 255.00/258.00 00.50/01.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 9.22% 8.10% 7.50% 7.34% 6.88% 6.61% 1100 9.21% 8.15% 7.57% 7.45% 6.99% 6.71% 1200 9.11% 8.10% 7.50% 7.34% 6.90% 6.63% 1300 9.00% 7.98% 7.46% 7.33% 6.88% 6.59% 1400 8.98% 7.90% 7.33% 7.18% 6.73% 6.46% 1500 8.87% 7.85% 7.29% 7.18% 6.75% 6.49% 1600 8.98% 7.91% 7.35% 7.21% 6.80% 6.54% 1715 9.04% 7.96% 7.38% 7.26% 6.84% 6.59% (C1osing Dec 27) 1715 8.97% 7.94% 7.38% 7.25% 6.82% 6.53% ---------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------ 1000 6.27% 5.99% 5.79% 5.50% 5.29% 5.08% 1100 6.34% 6.06% 5.86% 5.58% 5.36% 5.15% 1200 6.31% 6.03% 5.84% 5.56% 5.34% 5.12% 1300 6.26% 5.99% 5.79% 5.51% 5.29% 5.09% 1400 6.15% 5.89% 5.70% 5.43% 5.22% 5.02% 1500 6.17% 5.91% 5.71% 5.44% 5.23% 5.03% 1600 6.24% 5.98% 5.80% 5.53% 5.32% 5.11% 1715 6.28% 6.02% 5.84% 5.56% 5.35% 5.14% (C1osing Dec 27) 1715 6.20% 5.95% 5.74% 5.47% 5.25% 5.02% ----------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 52.9800/52.9900 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6636 9222 or E-mail: rru.data@reuters.com