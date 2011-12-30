Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 08.00/10.00 01.15/01.45 07.00/09.00 10.94% 07.86% 11.96% (Dec 28) 1000 02.30/02.90 01.15/01.45 01.15/01.45 07.89% 07.89% 07.89% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 33.50/35.50 61.50/63.50 88.00/90.00 119.00/121.00 1100 34.00/36.00 63.00/65.00 90.00/92.00 122.00/124.00 1200 34.00/36.00 63.50/65.50 90.00/92.00 122.00/124.00 1300 34.00/36.00 64.00/66.00 91.00/93.00 122.50/124.50 1400 34.00/36.00 64.00/66.00 91.00/93.00 123.00/125.00 1500 33.50/35.50 63.50/65.50 91.00/93.00 122.00/124.00 1600 33.00/35.00 62.50/64.50 90.00/92.00 121.50/123.50 1715 34.00/35.50 62.50/64.50 89.00/91.00 119.00/121.00 (C1osing Dec 28) 1715 41.00/43.00 69.00/72.00 96.00/99.00 127.00/130.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 142.50/144.50 165.00/167.00 186.00/188.00 204.50/206.50 1100 145.50/147.50 168.00/170.00 189.50/191.50 208.50/210.50 1200 145.50/147.50 168.00/170.00 189.50/191.50 208.50/210.50 1300 146.50/148.50 169.50/171.50 191.50/193.50 211.50/213.50 1400 147.00/149.00 170.00/172.00 192.00/194.00 212.00/214.00 1500 146.00/148.00 169.00/171.00 191.50/193.50 211.50/213.50 1600 145.50/147.50 168.50/170.50 191.00/193.00 210.50/212.50 1715 143.00/145.00 165.50/167.50 187.50/189.50 207.50/209.50 (C1osing Dec 28) 1715 150.50/153.50 172.50/175.50 193.50/196.50 212.50/215.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 222.00/224.00 237.50/239.50 251.50/253.50 264.50/266.50 1100 226.00/228.00 242.00/244.00 256.50/258.50 270.00/272.00 1200 226.00/228.00 242.00/244.00 256.50/258.50 270.00/272.00 1300 229.50/231.50 246.00/248.00 260.50/262.50 274.00/276.00 1400 230.00/232.00 246.50/248.50 261.00/263.00 274.50/276.50 1500 229.50/231.50 246.00/248.00 260.50/262.50 274.00/276.00 1600 228.00/230.00 244.50/246.50 259.00/261.00 272.50/274.50 1715 225.00/227.00 241.00/244.00 256.00/259.00 270.00/273.00 (C1osing Dec 28) 1715 230.00/233.00 245.50/248.50 259.50/262.50 272.50/275.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.25% 7.38% 6.99% 6.91% 6.55% 6.33% 1100 8.39% 7.56% 7.16% 7.09% 6.69% 6.46% 1200 8.40% 7.60% 7.15% 7.08% 6.69% 6.45% 1300 8.41% 7.67% 7.22% 7.12% 6.74% 6.51% 1400 8.41% 7.67% 7.23% 7.15% 6.76% 6.53% 1500 8.30% 7.62% 7.22% 7.09% 6.72% 6.50% 1600 8.16% 7.50% 7.13% 7.04% 6.68% 6.46% 1715 8.37% 7.53% 7.09% 6.95% 6.61% 6.40% (C1osing Dec 28) 1715 9.04% 7.96% 7.38% 7.26% 6.84% 6.59% ---------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------ 1000 6.06% 5.80% 5.62% 5.36% 5.18% 4.98% 1100 6.18% 5.92% 5.73% 5.47% 5.29% 5.09% 1200 6.18% 5.92% 5.73% 5.47% 5.28% 5.09% 1300 6.25% 6.01% 5.82% 5.56% 5.37% 5.16% 1400 6.26% 6.02% 5.83% 5.57% 5.38% 5.17% 1500 6.25% 6.01% 5.82% 5.56% 5.37% 5.16% 1600 6.21% 5.96% 5.77% 5.51% 5.33% 5.12% 1715 6.15% 5.92% 5.74% 5.49% 5.31% 5.12% (C1osing Dec 28) 1715 6.28% 6.02% 5.84% 5.56% 5.35% 5.14% ----------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 53.0650/53.0750 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6636 9222 or E-mail: rru.data@reuters.com