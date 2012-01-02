Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 05.00/05.50 05.00/05.50 xx.xx/xx.xx 08.57% 08.57% xx.xx% (Dec 29) 1000 08.00/10.00 01.15/01.45 07.00/09.00 10.94% 07.86% 11.96% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 33.00/35.00 62.00/64.00 88.50/90.50 118.50/120.50 1100 33.00/35.00 61.50/64.50 88.00/91.00 118.00/121.00 1200 32.50/34.50 61.00/63.00 87.00/89.00 117.00/119.00 1300 32.00/34.00 60.00/62.00 86.00/88.00 115.50/117.50 1400 32.00/34.00 60.00/63.00 85.50/88.50 115.00/118.00 1515 32.50/34.50 61.00/63.00 86.50/88.50 116.00/118.00 1600 32.50/34.50 61.00/64.00 86.50/89.50 116.50/119.50 1715 31.50/33.50 59.50/61.50 85.50/87.50 115.50/117.50 (C1osing Dec 29) 1715 34.00/35.50 62.50/64.50 89.00/91.00 119.00/121.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 142.50/144.50 165.50/167.50 187.50/189.50 207.50/209.50 1100 142.00/145.00 165.00/168.00 187.00/190.00 207.00/210.00 1200 141.00/143.00 164.00/166.00 186.00/188.00 206.00/208.00 1300 139.00/141.00 161.50/163.50 183.00/185.00 202.50/204.50 1400 138.50/141.50 160.50/163.50 182.00/185.00 201.50/204.50 1515 139.50/142.50 162.50/165.50 184.50/187.50 204.50/207.50 1600 140.00/143.00 162.50/165.50 184.50/187.50 204.00/207.00 1715 139.50/141.50 162.50/164.50 184.50/186.50 204.00/206.00 (C1osing Dec 29) 1715 143.00/145.00 165.50/167.50 187.50/189.50 207.50/209.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 225.50/227.50 242.00/244.00 256.50/258.50 270.00/272.00 1100 225.00/228.00 241.50/244.50 256.00/259.00 269.50/272.50 1200 224.00/226.00 240.50/242.50 255.00/257.00 268.50/270.50 1300 220.00/222.00 236.00/238.00 250.50/252.50 264.00/266.00 1400 219.00/222.00 235.00/238.00 249.50/252.50 263.00/266.00 1515 222.00/225.00 238.00/241.00 252.50/255.50 266.00/269.00 1600 221.50/224.50 237.50/240.50 252.00/255.00 265.50/268.50 1715 221.50/223.50 238.00/240.00 252.50/254.50 266.00/268.00 (C1osing Dec 29) 1715 225.00/227.00 241.00/244.00 256.00/259.00 270.00/273.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.18% 7.45% 7.03% 6.90% 6.57% 6.37% 1100 8.19% 7.46% 7.04% 6.91% 6.58% 6.38% 1200 8.06% 7.33% 6.92% 6.82% 6.50% 6.32% 1300 7.93% 7.22% 6.84% 6.73% 6.41% 6.22% 1400 7.94% 7.26% 6.83% 6.72% 6.40% 6.19% 1515 8.05% 7.32% 6.87% 6.75% 6.45% 6.27% 1600 8.07% 7.38% 6.92% 6.81% 6.48% 6.28% 1715 7.85% 7.19% 6.83% 6.75% 6.45% 6.28% (C1osing Dec 29) 1715 8.37% 7.53% 7.09% 6.95% 6.61% 6.40% ---------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------ 1000 6.13% 5.91% 5.73% 5.48% 5.30% 5.10% 1100 6.13% 5.91% 5.73% 5.48% 5.30% 5.10% 1200 6.08% 5.86% 5.69% 5.45% 5.26% 5.07% 1300 5.98% 5.76% 5.59% 5.34% 5.17% 4.98% 1400 5.96% 5.74% 5.57% 5.33% 5.15% 4.97% 1515 6.04% 5.83% 5.65% 5.40% 5.22% 5.03% 1600 6.05% 5.82% 5.64% 5.39% 5.21% 5.02% 1715 6.05% 5.82% 5.64% 5.40% 5.23% 5.04% (C1osing Dec 29) 1715 6.15% 5.92% 5.74% 5.49% 5.31% 5.12% ----------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 53.1000/53.1100 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6636 9222 or E-mail: rru.data@reuters.com