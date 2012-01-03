Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 xx.xx/xx.xx xx.xx/xx.xx 01.10/01.40 xx.xx% xx.xx% 07.53% (Dec 30) 1000 05.00/05.50 05.00/05.50 xx.xx/xx.xx 08.57% 08.57% xx.xx% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 31.50/33.00 60.00/62.00 85.50/87.50 115.00/117.00 1100 31.50/32.50 60.00/62.00 85.50/87.50 115.00/117.00 1200 31.50/33.00 60.50/62.00 86.00/88.00 115.00/117.00 1300 31.50/33.50 60.00/62.00 85.50/87.50 115.00/117.00 1400 31.75/33.75 60.50/62.50 86.00/88.00 115.50/117.50 1500 31.75/33.75 60.25/62.25 86.00/88.00 115.50/117.50 1600 31.50/33.50 60.50/62.50 86.50/88.50 116.50/118.50 1715 32.00/33.00 60.50/62.50 86.50/88.50 116.50/118.50 (C1osing Dec 30) 1715 31.50/33.50 59.50/61.50 85.50/87.50 115.50/117.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 139.00/141.00 162.00/164.00 184.00/186.00 203.50/205.50 1100 138.50/141.50 161.00/164.00 182.50/185.50 201.50/204.50 1200 139.00/141.00 161.50/164.50 183.00/186.00 202.00/205.00 1300 138.50/140.50 161.00/163.00 183.00/185.00 202.50/204.50 1400 139.25/141.25 162.00/164.00 184.00/186.00 203.50/205.50 1500 139.50/141.50 162.50/164.50 184.50/186.50 204.00/206.00 1600 140.50/142.50 163.50/165.50 186.00/188.00 205.50/207.50 1715 140.00/142.00 163.00/165.00 185.00/187.00 204.50/206.50 (C1osing Dec 30) 1715 139.50/141.50 162.50/164.50 184.50/186.50 204.00/206.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 221.00/223.00 237.50/239.50 252.00/254.00 265.50/267.50 1100 219.00/222.00 235.50/238.50 250.00/253.00 263.50/266.50 1200 219.00/222.00 235.50/238.50 250.00/253.00 263.50/266.50 1300 220.00/222.00 236.50/238.50 251.50/253.50 265.00/267.00 1400 221.00/223.00 237.50/239.50 252.50/254.50 266.00/268.00 1500 222.00/224.00 238.50/240.50 253.50/255.50 267.00/269.00 1600 223.00/225.00 239.50/241.50 254.50/256.50 268.00/270.00 1715 222.50/224.50 239.50/241.50 254.00/256.00 267.50/269.50 (C1osing Dec 30) 1715 221.50/223.50 238.00/240.00 252.50/254.50 266.00/268.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.92% 7.32% 6.87% 6.74% 6.45% 6.25% 1100 7.89% 7.33% 6.87% 6.74% 6.45% 6.23% 1200 7.94% 7.36% 6.90% 6.74% 6.45% 6.25% 1300 7.97% 7.33% 6.87% 6.74% 6.43% 6.22% 1400 8.03% 7.38% 6.91% 6.77% 6.46% 6.26% 1500 8.03% 7.37% 6.92% 6.78% 6.48% 6.28% 1600 8.02% 7.41% 6.97% 6.85% 6.54% 6.33% 1715 7.99% 7.39% 6.95% 6.82% 6.49% 6.29% (C1osing Dec 30) 1715 7.85% 7.19% 6.83% 6.75% 6.45% 6.28% ---------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------ 1000 6.01% 5.81% 5.62% 5.39% 5.21% 5.01% 1100 5.98% 5.77% 5.59% 5.36% 5.18% 4.99% 1200 5.99% 5.78% 5.59% 5.36% 5.18% 4.99% 1300 5.98% 5.78% 5.60% 5.37% 5.20% 5.01% 1400 6.01% 5.81% 5.62% 5.39% 5.22% 5.03% 1500 6.04% 5.83% 5.66% 5.42% 5.25% 5.05% 1600 6.10% 5.89% 5.69% 5.46% 5.28% 5.08% 1715 6.04% 5.84% 5.66% 5.44% 5.25% 5.05% (C1osing Dec 30) 1715 6.05% 5.82% 5.64% 5.40% 5.23% 5.04% ----------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 53.3000/53.3100 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6636 9222 or E-mail: rru.data@reuters.com