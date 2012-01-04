Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.30/02.90 01.15/01.45 01.15/01.45 07.89% 07.89% 07.89% (Jan 2) 1000 xx.xx/xx.xx xx.xx/xx.xx 01.10/01.40 xx.xx% xx.xx% 07.53% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 30.75/32.75 59.50/61.50 85.50/87.50 115.00/117.00 1100 30.00/32.00 58.50/60.50 84.00/86.00 113.50/115.50 1200 30.50/32.50 59.00/61.00 85.00/87.00 114.50/116.50 1300 30.75/31.75 59.50/61.00 85.00/86.50 114.50/116.50 1400 30.75/32.75 59.25/61.25 84.75/86.75 114.25/116.25 1500 29.00/31.00 58.00/60.00 83.00/85.00 112.00/114.00 1600 30.00/31.00 58.00/60.00 83.00/85.00 111.50/113.50 1715 30.00/31.00 58.00/59.50 83.00/85.00 111.00/113.00 (C1osing Jan 2) 1715 32.00/33.00 60.50/62.50 86.50/88.50 116.50/118.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 139.00/141.00 162.00/164.00 184.00/186.00 203.50/205.50 1100 137.25/139.25 160.00/162.00 182.00/184.00 201.00/203.00 1200 138.50/140.50 161.50/163.50 183.50/185.50 203.00/205.00 1300 138.50/140.50 161.50/163.50 183.00/185.00 203.00/205.00 1400 138.25/140.25 161.25/163.25 183.25/185.25 202.25/204.25 1500 135.50/137.50 157.50/159.50 178.50/180.50 197.00/199.00 1600 134.50/136.50 156.50/158.50 177.50/179.50 195.50/197.50 1715 133.50/135.50 155.00/157.00 176.00/178.00 194.50/196.50 (C1osing Jan 2) 1715 140.00/142.00 163.00/165.00 185.00/187.00 204.50/206.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 221.50/223.50 238.00/240.00 253.00/255.00 266.50/268.50 1100 218.50/220.50 235.00/237.00 250.00/252.00 263.50/265.50 1200 221.00/223.00 237.50/239.50 252.50/254.50 266.00/268.00 1300 220.50/222.50 237.50/239.50 252.50/254.50 266.00/268.00 1400 219.75/221.75 236.25/238.25 251.25/253.25 264.75/266.75 1500 214.00/216.00 230.00/232.00 244.50/246.50 258.00/260.00 1600 212.50/214.50 228.50/230.50 243.00/245.00 256.50/258.50 1715 211.50/213.50 227.50/229.50 242.00/244.00 255.50/257.50 (C1osing Jan 2) 1715 222.50/224.50 239.50/241.50 254.00/256.00 267.50/269.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.09% 7.42% 6.94% 6.78% 6.50% 6.30% 1100 7.90% 7.28% 6.82% 6.68% 6.41% 6.22% 1200 8.01% 7.35% 6.89% 6.74% 6.47% 6.28% 1300 7.99% 7.37% 6.88% 6.74% 6.47% 6.28% 1400 8.07% 7.37% 6.88% 6.73% 6.46% 6.27% 1500 7.71% 7.21% 6.73% 6.59% 6.32% 6.11% 1600 7.79% 7.21% 6.72% 6.56% 6.28% 6.08% 1715 7.79% 7.20% 6.72% 6.53% 6.24% 6.03% (C1osing Jan 2) 1715 7.99% 7.39% 6.95% 6.82% 6.49% 6.29% ---------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------ 1000 6.06% 5.84% 5.66% 5.44% 5.25% 5.04% 1100 5.98% 5.76% 5.58% 5.36% 5.18% 4.98% 1200 6.03% 5.82% 5.64% 5.42% 5.23% 5.03% 1300 6.02% 5.82% 5.64% 5.42% 5.24% 5.03% 1400 6.02% 5.80% 5.61% 5.39% 5.21% 5.01% 1500 5.86% 5.64% 5.46% 5.24% 5.06% 4.88% 1600 5.83% 5.60% 5.42% 5.21% 5.04% 4.85% 1715 5.79% 5.58% 5.40% 5.19% 5.02% 4.84% (C1osing Jan 2) 1715 6.04% 5.84% 5.66% 5.44% 5.25% 5.05% ----------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 53.2100/53.2200 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6636 9222 or E-mail: rru.data@reuters.com