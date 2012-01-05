Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.40/02.70 01.20/01.35 01.20/01.35 08.24% 08.24% 08.24% (Jan 3) 1000 02.30/02.90 01.15/01.45 01.15/01.45 07.89% 07.89% 07.89% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 27.50/29.50 55.00/57.00 79.50/81.50 107.00/109.00 1100 28.00/29.50 56.00/58.00 81.00/83.00 108.50/110.50 1200 27.75/28.75 55.50/57.50 80.50/82.50 108.50/110.50 1300 27.00/28.50 55.00/57.00 80.50/82.50 108.50/110.50 1400 28.00/29.00 56.50/58.50 82.00/84.00 110.00/112.00 1500 28.00/30.00 56.00/58.00 81.50/83.50 109.50/111.50 1600 28.00/29.00 56.50/58.00 82.00/84.00 110.00/112.00 1715 28.00/29.00 56.50/58.00 82.00/83.50 109.50/111.50 (C1osing Jan 3) 1715 30.00/31.00 58.00/59.50 83.00/85.00 111.00/113.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 129.00/131.00 150.00/152.00 170.00/172.00 188.00/190.00 1100 131.00/133.00 152.00/154.00 172.00/174.00 190.50/192.50 1200 131.00/133.00 152.00/154.00 172.00/174.00 190.00/192.00 1300 131.00/133.00 152.00/154.00 172.50/174.50 190.50/192.50 1400 132.50/134.50 154.00/156.00 174.50/176.50 194.00/196.00 1500 132.00/134.00 153.50/155.50 174.00/176.00 193.00/195.00 1600 132.50/134.50 154.00/156.00 174.00/176.00 193.50/195.50 1715 132.50/134.50 154.00/156.00 174.00/176.00 193.00/195.00 (C1osing Jan 3) 1715 133.50/135.50 155.00/157.00 176.00/178.00 194.50/196.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 204.50/206.50 220.00/222.00 234.50/236.50 247.50/249.50 1100 207.00/209.00 222.50/224.50 237.00/239.00 250.00/252.00 1200 206.50/208.50 222.00/224.00 236.50/238.50 250.00/252.00 1300 207.50/209.50 223.50/225.50 238.00/240.00 251.50/253.50 1400 211.00/213.00 227.00/229.00 241.00/243.50 254.50/257.50 1500 210.50/212.50 226.50/228.50 241.00/243.00 254.50/256.50 1600 211.00/213.00 226.50/228.50 241.00/243.00 254.50/256.50 1715 210.50/212.50 226.50/228.50 240.50/242.50 254.00/256.00 (C1osing Jan 3) 1715 211.50/213.50 227.50/229.50 242.00/244.00 255.50/257.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.57% 6.97% 6.52% 6.35% 6.07% 5.86% 1100 7.67% 7.10% 6.64% 6.45% 6.16% 5.94% 1200 7.56% 7.04% 6.62% 6.45% 6.16% 5.94% 1300 7.44% 7.00% 6.62% 6.45% 6.16% 5.94% 1400 7.66% 7.18% 6.74% 6.55% 6.25% 6.03% 1500 7.72% 7.12% 6.70% 6.52% 6.22% 6.01% 1600 7.65% 7.16% 6.74% 6.55% 6.25% 6.03% 1715 7.66% 7.16% 6.72% 6.54% 6.26% 6.04% (C1osing Jan 3) 1715 7.79% 7.20% 6.72% 6.53% 6.24% 6.03% ---------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------ 1000 5.62% 5.42% 5.22% 5.04% 4.88% 4.70% 1100 5.70% 5.49% 5.29% 5.10% 4.93% 4.75% 1200 5.69% 5.48% 5.27% 5.09% 4.92% 4.75% 1300 5.71% 5.49% 5.30% 5.12% 4.95% 4.78% 1400 5.80% 5.61% 5.40% 5.21% 5.03% 4.86% 1500 5.77% 5.58% 5.39% 5.20% 5.03% 4.85% 1600 5.78% 5.59% 5.40% 5.20% 5.02% 4.85% 1715 5.78% 5.59% 5.40% 5.20% 5.02% 4.84% (C1osing Jan 3) 1715 5.79% 5.58% 5.40% 5.19% 5.02% 4.84% ----------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 52.9500/52.9600 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6636 9222 or E-mail: rru.data@reuters.com