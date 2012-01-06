Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 04.80/05.35 01.20/01.35 03.60/04.00 08.30% 08.30% 08.30% (Jan 4) 1000 02.40/02.70 01.20/01.35 01.20/01.35 08.24% 08.24% 08.24% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 22.50/24.50 50.00/52.00 75.00/77.00 102.00/104.00 1100 24.00/25.00 52.00/54.00 77.00/79.00 104.50/106.50 1200 23.00/25.00 52.00/54.00 77.00/79.00 104.50/106.50 1300 23.50/25.50 51.50/53.50 76.50/78.50 104.00/106.00 1400 23.00/25.00 51.50/53.50 75.50/77.50 103.00/105.00 1500 23.50/25.50 51.50/53.50 76.50/78.50 103.50/105.50 1600 24.00/25.00 52.00/53.50 76.50/78.50 104.00/106.00 1715 23.50/25.50 51.50/53.50 76.50/78.50 104.00/106.00 (C1osing Jan 4) 1715 28.00/29.00 56.50/58.00 82.00/83.50 109.50/111.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 124.00/126.00 144.50/146.50 164.00/166.00 181.50/183.50 1100 126.50/128.50 147.50/149.50 167.50/169.50 185.50/187.50 1200 126.50/128.50 147.50/149.50 167.50/169.50 185.50/187.50 1300 126.00/128.00 147.00/149.00 167.00/169.00 184.50/186.50 1400 124.50/126.50 145.00/147.00 164.50/166.50 182.00/184.00 1500 125.00/127.00 145.50/147.50 165.00/167.00 182.00/184.00 1600 126.00/128.00 146.50/148.50 166.00/168.00 183.00/185.00 1715 126.00/128.00 147.00/149.00 166.50/168.50 183.50/185.50 (C1osing Jan 4) 1715 132.50/134.50 154.00/156.00 174.00/176.00 193.00/195.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 198.00/200.00 213.00/215.00 227.00/229.00 240.00/242.00 1100 202.00/204.00 217.50/219.50 232.00/234.00 245.00/247.00 1200 202.00/204.00 217.50/219.50 231.50/233.50 244.50/246.50 1300 201.00/203.00 216.50/218.50 231.00/233.00 244.00/246.00 1400 198.00/200.00 213.00/215.00 227.50/229.50 240.50/242.50 1500 198.00/200.00 213.00/215.00 227.00/229.00 240.00/242.00 1600 199.00/201.00 214.00/216.00 228.00/230.00 241.00/243.00 1715 199.50/201.50 214.50/216.50 228.50/230.50 241.50/243.50 (C1osing Jan 4) 1715 210.50/212.50 226.50/228.50 240.50/242.50 254.00/256.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.14% 6.74% 6.44% 6.25% 5.96% 5.76% 1100 7.43% 6.97% 6.60% 6.39% 6.08% 5.88% 1200 7.44% 6.97% 6.60% 6.40% 6.08% 5.88% 1300 7.41% 6.92% 6.57% 6.37% 6.07% 5.87% 1400 7.34% 6.89% 6.50% 6.31% 5.99% 5.79% 1500 7.39% 6.91% 6.54% 6.32% 6.00% 5.79% 1600 7.41% 6.92% 6.55% 6.35% 6.04% 5.82% 1715 7.38% 6.89% 6.54% 6.34% 6.04% 5.83% (C1osing Jan 4) 1715 7.66% 7.16% 6.72% 6.54% 6.26% 6.04% ---------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------ 1000 5.52% 5.32% 5.15% 4.95% 4.78% 4.62% 1100 5.64% 5.43% 5.25% 5.05% 4.88% 4.72% 1200 5.64% 5.43% 5.25% 5.05% 4.87% 4.72% 1300 5.62% 5.41% 5.23% 5.03% 4.87% 4.71% 1400 5.55% 5.33% 5.16% 4.96% 4.80% 4.65% 1500 5.54% 5.32% 5.14% 4.94% 4.77% 4.62% 1600 5.57% 5.34% 5.16% 4.96% 4.79% 4.64% 1715 5.58% 5.35% 5.17% 4.96% 4.79% 4.64% (C1osing Jan 4) 1715 5.78% 5.59% 5.40% 5.20% 5.02% 4.84% ----------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 52.9800/52.9900 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6636 9222 or E-mail: rru.data@reuters.com