Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 04.85/05.15 03.65/03.85 01.20/01.30 08.39% 08.42% 08.30% (Jan 5) 1000 04.80/05.35 01.20/01.35 03.60/04.00 08.30% 08.30% 08.30% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 22.50/24.50 50.50/52.50 75.50/77.50 103.00/105.00 1100 23.00/24.00 50.50/52.50 75.50/77.50 103.00/105.00 1200 22.50/24.50 51.00/53.00 76.00/78.00 103.50/105.50 1300 22.00/24.00 50.50/52.50 75.50/77.50 103.00/105.00 1400 23.00/24.00 51.00/53.00 76.00/78.00 103.50/105.50 1500 23.00/25.00 51.50/53.50 77.00/79.00 105.00/107.00 1600 23.50/24.50 52.00/53.50 77.50/79.00 105.50/107.50 1715 23.50/24.50 51.50/53.50 77.00/79.00 105.00/107.00 (C1osing Jan 5) 1715 23.50/25.50 51.50/53.50 76.50/78.50 104.00/106.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 125.50/127.50 147.00/149.00 167.00/169.00 184.50/186.50 1100 125.00/127.00 146.00/148.00 166.00/168.00 183.50/185.50 1200 125.50/127.50 146.50/148.50 167.00/169.00 185.00/187.00 1300 125.00/127.00 146.00/148.00 166.00/168.00 183.50/185.50 1400 125.50/127.50 146.50/148.50 166.50/168.50 184.50/186.50 1500 128.00/130.00 150.00/152.00 171.00/173.00 189.50/191.50 1600 129.00/131.00 151.00/153.00 172.00/174.00 191.00/193.00 1715 128.00/130.00 150.00/152.00 171.00/173.00 189.00/191.00 (C1osing Jan 5) 1715 126.00/128.00 147.00/149.00 166.50/168.50 183.50/185.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 201.00/203.00 216.50/218.50 231.00/233.00 244.00/246.00 1100 200.00/202.00 215.00/217.00 229.00/231.00 242.00/244.00 1200 201.50/203.50 217.00/219.00 231.00/233.00 244.00/246.00 1300 200.00/202.00 215.00/217.00 229.00/231.00 242.00/244.00 1400 201.00/203.00 216.50/218.50 230.50/232.50 243.50/245.50 1500 206.50/208.50 222.50/224.50 237.00/239.00 250.50/252.50 1600 209.00/211.00 225.00/227.00 239.00/241.00 252.50/254.50 1715 206.00/208.00 222.00/224.00 236.50/238.50 250.00/252.00 (C1osing Jan 5) 1715 199.50/201.50 214.50/216.50 228.50/230.50 241.50/243.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.40% 6.86% 6.56% 6.36% 6.09% 5.89% 1100 7.39% 6.86% 6.55% 6.35% 6.05% 5.84% 1200 7.43% 6.92% 6.59% 6.38% 6.08% 5.87% 1300 7.32% 6.86% 6.55% 6.35% 6.05% 5.84% 1400 7.44% 6.92% 6.59% 6.38% 6.08% 5.87% 1500 7.55% 7.00% 6.69% 6.49% 6.21% 6.01% 1600 7.57% 7.02% 6.71% 6.52% 6.25% 6.05% 1715 7.55% 7.00% 6.69% 6.49% 6.21% 6.02% (C1osing Jan 5) 1715 7.38% 6.89% 6.54% 6.34% 6.04% 5.83% ---------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------ 1000 5.64% 5.43% 5.24% 5.01% 4.88% 4.72% 1100 5.60% 5.39% 5.21% 4.97% 4.83% 4.67% 1200 5.64% 5.44% 5.25% 5.02% 4.88% 4.71% 1300 5.60% 5.39% 5.21% 4.97% 4.83% 4.67% 1400 5.63% 5.43% 5.24% 5.01% 4.87% 4.71% 1500 5.78% 5.57% 5.39% 5.15% 5.01% 4.84% 1600 5.82% 5.63% 5.45% 5.20% 5.05% 4.88% 1715 5.78% 5.56% 5.38% 5.14% 5.00% 4.83% (C1osing Jan 5) 1715 5.58% 5.35% 5.17% 4.96% 4.79% 4.64% ----------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 52.7150/52.7250 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6636 9222 or E-mail: rru.data@reuters.com