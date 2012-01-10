Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.40/02.70 01.20/01.35 01.20/01.35 08.29% 08.29% 08.29% (Jan 6) 1000 04.85/05.15 03.65/03.85 01.20/01.30 08.39% 08.42% 08.30% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 22.25/23.25 51.00/53.00 77.00/79.00 105.50/107.50 1100 22.50/23.50 51.25/53.25 77.00/79.00 105.50/107.50 1200 22.00/24.00 51.00/53.00 77.00/79.00 105.00/107.00 1300 22.50/23.50 51.00/52.50 76.50/78.00 104.50/106.50 1400 22.50/23.50 50.75/52.75 76.50/78.50 104.50/106.50 1500 21.50/23.50 51.25/53.25 77.00/79.00 105.50/107.50 1600 22.75/23.75 51.50/53.50 77.50/79.50 106.00/108.00 1715 23.00/24.00 52.00/53.50 78.00/80.00 106.50/108.50 (C1osing Jan 6) 1715 23.50/24.50 51.50/53.50 77.00/79.00 105.00/107.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 129.00/131.00 151.50/153.50 173.00/175.00 193.00/195.00 1100 129.50/131.50 152.50/154.50 174.00/176.00 194.00/196.00 1200 129.50/131.50 152.00/154.00 173.50/175.50 194.00/196.00 1300 128.00/130.00 150.50/152.50 171.50/173.50 191.00/193.00 1400 128.50/130.50 151.00/153.00 172.50/174.50 192.00/194.00 1500 129.50/131.50 152.50/154.50 174.00/176.00 194.00/196.00 1600 130.00/132.00 153.00/155.00 175.00/177.00 195.00/197.00 1715 131.00/133.00 154.50/156.50 176.50/178.50 196.50/198.50 (C1osing Jan 6) 1715 128.00/130.00 150.00/152.00 171.00/173.00 189.00/191.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 211.00/213.00 227.50/229.50 242.50/244.50 256.50/258.50 1100 212.00/214.00 229.00/231.00 244.00/246.00 258.00/260.00 1200 212.00/214.00 228.50/230.50 243.50/245.50 257.00/259.00 1300 209.00/211.00 225.50/227.50 240.50/242.50 254.50/256.50 1400 210.00/212.00 226.50/228.50 241.50/243.50 255.50/257.50 1500 212.00/214.00 229.00/231.00 244.00/246.00 258.00/260.00 1600 213.00/215.00 230.00/232.00 245.00/247.00 259.00/261.00 1715 214.50/216.50 231.50/233.50 246.50/248.50 260.50/262.50 (C1osing Jan 6) 1715 206.00/208.00 222.00/224.00 236.50/238.50 250.00/252.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.51% 7.07% 6.76% 6.56% 6.30% 6.10% 1100 7.58% 7.10% 6.77% 6.58% 6.34% 6.15% 1200 7.55% 7.08% 6.76% 6.56% 6.33% 6.13% 1300 7.53% 7.03% 6.71% 6.51% 6.26% 6.06% 1400 7.55% 7.06% 6.74% 6.54% 6.30% 6.11% 1500 7.54% 7.12% 6.79% 6.60% 6.36% 6.16% 1600 7.64% 7.15% 6.82% 6.62% 6.37% 6.18% 1715 7.71% 7.21% 6.88% 6.68% 6.44% 6.25% (C1osing Jan 6) 1715 7.55% 7.00% 6.69% 6.49% 6.21% 6.02% ---------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------ 1000 5.86% 5.69% 5.51% 5.28% 5.12% 4.96% 1100 5.90% 5.73% 5.55% 5.32% 5.17% 4.99% 1200 5.90% 5.73% 5.55% 5.31% 5.15% 4.97% 1300 5.82% 5.65% 5.47% 5.24% 5.09% 4.93% 1400 5.87% 5.69% 5.51% 5.28% 5.13% 4.96% 1500 5.92% 5.75% 5.57% 5.34% 5.18% 5.01% 1600 5.95% 5.77% 5.59% 5.35% 5.20% 5.02% 1715 6.01% 5.83% 5.64% 5.40% 5.24% 5.06% (C1osing Jan 6) 1715 5.78% 5.56% 5.38% 5.14% 5.00% 4.83% ----------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 52.5000/52.5100 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6636 9222 or E-mail: rru.data@reuters.com