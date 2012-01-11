Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.30/02.90 01.15/01.45 01.15/01.45 08.03% 08.03% 08.03% (Jan 9) 1000 02.40/02.70 01.20/01.35 01.20/01.35 08.29% 08.29% 08.29% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 22.50/23.50 51.50/53.50 77.50/79.50 106.50/108.50 1100 22.50/23.50 51.50/53.50 77.50/79.50 106.50/108.50 1200 22.25/23.25 51.50/53.00 77.50/79.50 106.50/108.50 1300 22.50/23.50 51.75/53.25 77.50/79.50 106.50/108.50 1400 22.00/23.50 51.00/53.00 77.50/79.50 106.50/108.50 1500 21.50/23.50 51.50/53.50 77.00/79.00 106.00/108.00 1600 22.50/23.50 51.75/53.75 77.50/79.50 106.50/108.50 1715 22.50/23.50 51.25/53.25 77.50/79.50 106.00/108.00 (C1osing Jan 9) 1715 23.00/24.00 52.00/53.50 78.00/80.00 106.50/108.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 131.50/133.50 155.50/157.50 178.00/180.00 199.00/201.00 1100 131.00/133.00 154.50/156.50 177.00/179.00 197.50/199.50 1200 131.50/133.50 155.00/157.00 177.50/179.50 198.50/200.50 1300 131.00/133.00 154.50/156.50 177.00/179.00 198.00/200.00 1400 131.00/133.00 154.50/156.50 177.00/179.00 197.00/199.00 1500 130.50/132.50 154.00/156.00 176.00/178.00 196.50/198.50 1600 131.00/133.00 154.00/156.00 176.50/178.50 197.00/199.00 1715 130.00/132.00 153.00/155.00 174.50/176.50 194.00/196.00 (C1osing Jan 9) 1715 131.00/133.00 154.50/156.50 176.50/178.50 196.50/198.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 218.00/220.00 235.50/237.50 251.00/253.00 265.50/267.50 1100 216.50/218.50 234.00/236.00 249.50/251.50 264.00/266.00 1200 217.50/219.50 235.00/237.00 250.50/252.50 265.00/267.00 1300 216.50/218.50 234.00/236.00 249.50/251.50 264.00/266.00 1400 215.50/217.50 233.00/235.00 248.50/250.50 263.00/265.00 1500 215.00/217.00 232.50/234.50 248.00/250.00 262.00/264.00 1600 215.50/217.50 233.00/235.00 248.50/250.50 262.50/264.50 1715 211.50/213.50 228.00/230.00 243.00/245.00 257.00/259.00 (C1osing Jan 9) 1715 214.50/216.50 231.50/233.50 246.50/248.50 260.50/262.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.90% 7.32% 6.95% 6.74% 6.54% 6.35% 1100 7.91% 7.32% 6.96% 6.73% 6.51% 6.32% 1200 7.86% 7.31% 6.96% 6.75% 6.54% 6.34% 1300 7.91% 7.32% 6.96% 6.73% 6.51% 6.32% 1400 7.83% 7.29% 6.96% 6.74% 6.52% 6.32% 1500 7.86% 7.31% 6.94% 6.72% 6.50% 6.31% 1600 7.98% 7.38% 7.00% 6.77% 6.54% 6.34% 1715 7.97% 7.38% 7.02% 6.76% 6.53% 6.31% (C1osing Jan 9) 1715 7.71% 7.21% 6.88% 6.68% 6.44% 6.25% ---------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------ 1000 6.13% 5.96% 5.77% 5.54% 5.37% 5.18% 1100 6.09% 5.92% 5.73% 5.51% 5.34% 5.15% 1200 6.12% 5.95% 5.76% 5.53% 5.36% 5.17% 1300 6.10% 5.92% 5.74% 5.51% 5.34% 5.15% 1400 6.09% 5.90% 5.71% 5.48% 5.32% 5.13% 1500 6.07% 5.89% 5.71% 5.48% 5.32% 5.12% 1600 6.11% 5.93% 5.74% 5.51% 5.35% 5.15% 1715 6.06% 5.86% 5.66% 5.42% 5.26% 5.07% (C1osing Jan 9) 1715 6.01% 5.83% 5.64% 5.40% 5.24% 5.06% ----------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 51.7000/51.7100 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6636 9222 or E-mail: rru.data@reuters.com