Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.40/02.60 01.20/01.30 01.20/01.30 08.45% 08.45% 08.45% (Jan 10) 1000 02.30/02.90 01.15/01.45 01.15/01.45 08.03% 08.03% 08.03% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 22.00/24.00 52.00/54.00 78.50/80.50 108.00/110.00 1100 21.50/23.50 52.00/54.00 79.50/81.50 109.00/111.00 1200 22.50/23.50 52.75/54.25 80.00/82.00 108.50/110.50 1300 22.50/23.50 52.75/54.75 80.00/82.00 109.00/111.00 1400 22.50/23.50 53.00/54.50 81.00/83.00 110.50/112.50 1500 22.00/24.00 52.50/54.50 80.50/82.50 110.50/112.50 1600 21.50/23.00 52.50/54.50 81.00/83.00 111.00/113.00 1715 21.50/23.50 53.00/55.00 81.00/83.00 110.50/112.50 (C1osing Jan 10) 1715 22.50/23.50 51.25/53.25 77.50/79.50 106.00/108.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 132.50/134.50 156.00/158.00 178.00/180.00 198.00/200.00 1100 133.50/135.50 157.00/159.00 179.00/181.00 199.00/201.00 1200 132.75/134.75 156.00/158.00 178.00/180.00 198.00/200.00 1300 133.50/135.50 157.00/159.00 179.00/181.00 199.00/201.00 1400 135.25/137.25 159.00/161.00 181.50/183.50 202.00/204.00 1500 135.50/137.50 159.00/161.00 181.50/183.50 201.50/203.50 1600 136.00/138.00 159.50/161.50 182.00/184.00 202.50/204.50 1715 135.00/137.00 158.00/160.00 180.50/182.50 200.50/202.50 (C1osing Jan 10) 1715 130.00/132.00 153.00/155.00 174.50/176.50 194.00/196.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 216.00/218.00 233.00/235.00 248.00/250.00 262.00/264.00 1100 217.00/219.00 234.00/236.00 249.00/251.00 263.00/265.00 1200 216.00/218.00 233.00/235.00 248.50/250.50 262.50/264.50 1300 217.00/219.00 234.00/236.00 249.50/251.50 263.50/265.50 1400 220.50/222.50 237.50/239.50 253.00/255.00 267.00/269.00 1500 220.00/222.00 237.50/239.50 253.00/255.00 267.50/269.50 1600 221.00/223.00 238.50/240.50 254.00/256.00 268.50/270.50 1715 218.50/220.50 235.50/237.50 251.00/253.00 265.00/267.00 (C1osing Jan 10) 1715 211.50/213.50 228.00/230.00 243.00/245.00 257.00/259.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.28% 7.57% 7.19% 6.93% 6.68% 6.45% 1100 8.22% 7.62% 7.26% 6.99% 6.72% 6.49% 1200 8.34% 7.69% 7.28% 6.96% 6.69% 6.46% 1300 8.38% 7.72% 7.31% 7.01% 6.74% 6.51% 1400 8.39% 7.77% 7.40% 7.11% 6.83% 6.59% 1500 8.36% 7.73% 7.38% 7.12% 6.84% 6.60% 1600 8.25% 7.74% 7.41% 7.13% 6.85% 6.60% 1715 8.31% 7.75% 7.37% 7.07% 6.77% 6.53% (C1osing Jan 10) 1715 7.97% 7.38% 7.02% 6.76% 6.53% 6.31% ---------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------ 1000 6.20% 5.99% 5.76% 5.54% 5.36% 5.17% 1100 6.23% 6.01% 5.79% 5.56% 5.38% 5.19% 1200 6.21% 5.99% 5.77% 5.55% 5.38% 5.19% 1300 6.25% 6.03% 5.80% 5.59% 5.41% 5.21% 1400 6.34% 6.13% 5.90% 5.67% 5.48% 5.28% 1500 6.34% 6.12% 5.89% 5.67% 5.49% 5.29% 1600 6.35% 6.13% 5.90% 5.68% 5.50% 5.30% 1715 6.27% 6.05% 5.82% 5.60% 5.41% 5.22% (C1osing Jan 10) 1715 6.06% 5.86% 5.66% 5.42% 5.26% 5.07% ----------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 51.8900/51.9000 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6636 9222 or E-mail: rru.data@reuters.com